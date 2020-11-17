Mountaineer Long Snapper Signs with Dolphins

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins sign former West Virginia University long snapper Rex Sunahara to the practice squad.

Sunahara was West Virginia's long snapper from 2018-29 and gained national recognition as one of the country's better long snappers. He played in the NFLPA Collegiate All-Star Game and the 2020 Hula Bowl Game and was also named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is awarded to the nation's top long snapper.

The Bay Village, Ohio native, signed with the Dolphins in early August but was released just days later. Sunahara also had a tryout with the Pittsburgh Steelers in late August.

