Mountaineers in the Major Leagues

With baseball put on hold at the NCAA level as well as in the major leagues, for the time being, we take a look back at the former Mountaineers who have made an impact on their teams last year. In 2019, there were five former West Virginia baseball players who played on major league teams with the first of those players being left-handed pitcher John Means of the Baltimore Orioles.

John Means | Left-Handed Pitcher | Baltimore Orioles

After a phenomenal collegiate career in Morgantown, the left-handed pitcher was selected in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft with the 331st overall selection. Means spent his first for the Single-A Delmarva Shorebirds. The lefty had success while with the Shorebirds, tossing a no-hitter before being promoted to the Frederick Keys Class A-Advanced Carolina League in 2016.

Following Frederick, Means was sent to the Bowie Baysox of the Class AA Eastern League before being promoted to the Norfolk Tides of the Class AAA International League and then getting called up to the big-league club on September 24, 2018.

Since being called up to the Orioles, the Mountaineer owns a 12-11 record while also slowing down the runs allowed with a lowly 3.60 ERA along with 121 strikeouts through a little over one season in the big leagues.

Means even impressed so much in 2019 that earned his first All-Star Game appearance. His 2.50 ERA last season ranked second among American League pitchers.

Harrison Musgrave | Left-Handed Pitcher | Free Agent

After being named 2013 Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the year his Junior year, Musgrave was selected in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies. Musgrave declined the offer and decided to stay with the Mountaineers for one more season before being drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2014.

During Spring Training of 2017, Musgrave pitched for a spot in the Rockies starting rotation but was sent to Albuquerque that season before being called up for good on April 23, 2018.

Since joining Colorado’s rotation, Musgrave has owned a 4.45 ERA along with a 2-3 record and 44 strikeouts through 54.2 innings pitched.

Ryan McBroom | First Base | Kansas City Royals

McBroom was another early draftee in 2013 (36th round, Kansas City Royals) but like Musgrave, he elected to finish out his senior year.

He was officially drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2014 MLB Draft and was assigned to the Vancouver Canadians of the Northwest League. The infielder impressed in the minor leagues being named a Midwest League Midseason All-Star before also being named a 2015 Midwest League MVP marking the third Blue Jays prospect to ever win the award following Kevin Pillar and Brian Dopirak.

McBroom was traded to the New York Yankees on August 31, 2019, and was sent to double-A affiliate Trenton Thunder. Two years later, the Kansas City Royals finally got their 2013 drafted pick, grabbing McBroom from the Yankees. His contract was picked up by the big-league club on September 3, 2019, and finished the season hitting .293.

Jedd Gyorko | Infielder | Milwaukee Brewers

Gyorko finished his collegiate following his junior season after leading the Mountaineers with a .381 batting average and a WVU season record 19 home runs. He also won the 2010 Brooks Wallace Award as the best shortstop as well as solidifying himself as one of the best shortstops to play for West Virginia as a career leader in batting average (.404), doubles (73) and extra-base hits (113).

The San Diego Padres drafted Gyorko with the 59th overall pick in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft. His MLB debut came on April 1, 2013, and recorded his first career hit.

The infielder was then traded to the St. Louis Cardinals on December 8, 2015. Statistically, Gyorko's best season came with the Cardinals batting .272 batting including 20 bombs and 67 RBI’s in 125 games. The Los Angeles Dodgers traded for Gyorko on July 31, 2019, but only appeared in 24 games following a rehab assignment.

On January 10, 2020, Gyorko signed with the Milwaukee Brewers. Gyorko’s career statistics have been impressive as the infielder has recorded a .245 batting average, .309 on-base percentage and has tallied 630 hits in 804 total games played.

David Carpenter | Right-Handed Pitcher | Cincinnati Reds

Carpenter spent his Mountaineer career behind the plate with a .227 batting average. He was then selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 12th round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

On August 19, 2010, Carpenter was traded to the Houston Astros and spent time with class A advance affiliate Lancaster JetHawks. He then split the 2011 season between the minor leagues and the major league club while going 1-3 with a 2.93 ERA in 34 games at the major league level.

Carpenter has played for 11 different clubs over the span of nine seasons that included the Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, and the Cincinnati Reds.

Carpenter has a career 3.69 ERA along with 218 strikeouts through a total of 214.2 innings pitched.

The West Virginia baseball team has been able to produce a number of Major League baseball players over the years with a solid coaching staff and team around them readying them for the big league experience.

In 2019, a total of 18 former Mountaineers played MiLB-affiliated ball.