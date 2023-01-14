Mountaineers in the NFL: 2022 Regular Season Stats

In his tenth season, Geno Smith broke through. The former WVU signal caller led the league in completion percentage (69.8%) and earned a Pro Bowl nod while setting several Seattle Seahawks franchise records en route to a playoff berth.

David Long Jr. had the best season of his four-year career. In the 12 games he played, he recorded 86 total tackles and two interceptions.

Kyzir White had a solid year. He played on a top defense with the Eagles, recording a career-high in pass deflections, and helped the Philidelphia Eagles to the number one seed in the NFC playoffs.

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 9-8)

SEASON STATS

399/572, 69.8% completion (Leads NFL), 4282 yards, 30 touchdowns, 11 interceptions

T Josh Sills (Philadelphia Eagles 14-3)

SEASON STATS

4 special teams snaps played

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (72) lines up during the first half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

OL Yodny Cajuste (New England Patriots 8-9)

228 total snaps played

Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II (42) returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

LB Tony Fields (Cleveland Browns 7-10)

SEASON STATS

40 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, 1 interception and 1 touchdown

August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers 13-4)

SEASON STATS

131 total snaps

Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants wide receiver David Sills V (13) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

WR David Sills (New York Giants 9-7-1)

SEASON STATS

11 receptions, 106 yards

Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor (11) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

LB David Long (Tennessee Titans 7-10)

SEASON STATS

85 total tackles, 52 solo tackles and 1 interception

Sep 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Trevon Wesco (88) blocks against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Chicago defeated Houston 23-20. Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

TE Trevon Wesco (Chicago Bears 3-14)

SEASON STATS

4 targets, 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards, 1 fumble recovery, and 4 solo tackles

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) and runs it back for a touchdown in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Rasul Douglas (Green Bay Packers 8-9)

SEASON STATS

85 total tackles, 69 solo tackles, 4 interceptions, 13 pass deflections.

Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier (15) throws during the first quarter Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

QB Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys 12-5)

SEASON STATS

Has not played this season.

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White (43) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

S Kyzir White (Philadelphia Eagles 13-3)

SEASON STATS

84 total tackles, 50 solo tackles, 7 pass deflections

Oct 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (53) tackles San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III (3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski (Atlanta Falcons 7-10)

SEASON STATS

6 total tackles, 3 solo tackles

Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White (17) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

WR Kevin White (New Orleans Saints 7-10)

SEASON STATS

5 targets, 2 receptions, 74 games yards, 3 combined tackles, 1 solo tackle

Jan 8, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Daryl Worley (41) delivers a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) in the fourth quarter during a game at Paycor Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 27-16. Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

CB Daryl Worley (Baltimore Ravens 10-7)

SEASON STATS

8 total tackles, 6 solo tackles

S Karl Joseph (Pittsburgh Steelers 9-8)

SEASON STATS

Injured Reserve

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball as guard Mark Glowinski (64) blocks Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) during overtime at MetLife Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

OG Mark Glowinski (New York Giants 9-7-1)

SEASON STATS

Played 98% of all offensive snaps in the 16 he started.

Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton (65) attempts to block Irvin at left. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

DE Bruce Irvin (Seahawks 9-8)

SEASON STATS

28 combined tackles, 18 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us social media:

Facebook - Mountaineers Now

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Jakob Janoski at @jakobjanoski