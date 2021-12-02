Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 12

Former West Virginia safety turned NFL linebacker Kyzir White continues to put up Pro Bowl numbers for the San Diego Chargers, with a team-leading 12 tackles versus the Denver Broncos. Tavon Austin grabbed his first touchdown in two years against the Atlanta Falcons, Rasul Douglas had a career first pick-six, playing an intricate part in the Green Bay Packers win over the Los Angeles Rams and Mark Glowinksi's playing continues to increase.

David Long, Kenny Robinson and Nick Kwiatkoski have missed consecutive weeks due to injuries.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) intercepts a pass in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams during their football game on Sunday November 28, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 3-8)

@ Washington L 17-15

Last Week: Cardinals

SEASON STATS

65-95 (68.4%) 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 INT, 1 Rushing TD

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 6-6)

vs. Buccaneers L 38-31

Played 95.7% of the offensive snaps

Last Week vs. Bills

Played 54 of the 62 offensive snaps and 3 special teams snaps.

SEASON STATS

In week 8, Glowinski began a rotating role with Chris Reed but his playing time has increased over the last few weeks.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 6-5)

@ Cowboys W 36-33

Last Week: vs. Bengals

SEASON STATS

21 tackles, 13 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and a forced fumble

LB David Long Jr. (Titans 8-4)

@ Patriots L 36-13

Last Week @ Titans

SEASON STATS

Leads the team with 66 tackles, including a team-leading 42 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 7-4)

vs. Steelers W 41-0

Played 85.3% of the offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

Last Week vs. Raiders

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Spain has played every meaningful snap for the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates his third quarter touchdown with guard Quinton Spain (67) and guard Hakeem Adeniji (77) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 3-8)

@ Houston W 21-14

21 offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.

Last Week vs. Miami

He played 14 offensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Wesco has two receptions for 16 yards on four targets. He's played 141 offensive snaps and 105 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo.

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 6-5)

@ Broncos L 28-13

12 tackles (9 solos), 0.5 tackle for a loss

Last Week vs. Steelers W 41-37

Nine tackles, six solo tackles and a pass deflection

SEASON STATS

86 tackles, including 55 solo tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

QB Will Grier (Cowboys 7-4)

vs. Raiders L 36-33

Last Week @ Kansas City

SEASON STATS

Grier has not seen any game action this year.

OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 8-4)

vs. Titans W 36-13

Did not see any action.

Last Week @ Falcons

Did Not Play

SEASON STATS

Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.

LB Tony Fields II (Browns 6-6)

@ Ravens L 16-10

He played 10 special teams snaps.

Last Week vs. Lions

He recorded a tackle and played 10 special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Fields has played 99 special teams snaps in six games and has recorded four tackles on the year, two were solo tackles.

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-7)

@ Dolphins L 33-10

Last Week vs. Washington

SEASON STATS

Robinson has played 112 special teams snaps and 49 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied seven tackles (4 solo tackles) and a touchdown.

WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-9)

vs. Atlanta L 21-14

Two receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Last Week vs. 49ers

One reception for 18 yards.

SEASON STATS

Tavon has 10 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.

DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 9-3)

vs. Rams W 36-28

6 tackles, including three solo tackles and a pick-six.

Last Week @ Vikings

5 solo tackles

SEASON STATS

37 tackles, including 33 solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, seven pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble in seven.

WR Kevin White (Saints 5-6)

vs. Bills L 31-6

Played one offensive snap and 13 special teams snaps.

Last Week @ Eagles

Did not play

SEASON STATS

He has one reception for 38 yards and four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in five games.

Practice Squads:

WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut in week 7 and was targeted once.

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)

Karl Joseph (Steelers)

Injured Reserve

CB Keith Washington (Saints)

