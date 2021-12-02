Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 12

    Get updated on former West Virginia football legends in week 10 of the NFL
    Author:

    Former West Virginia safety turned NFL linebacker Kyzir White continues to put up Pro Bowl numbers for the San Diego Chargers, with a team-leading 12 tackles versus the Denver Broncos. Tavon Austin grabbed his first touchdown in two years against the Atlanta Falcons, Rasul Douglas had a career first pick-six, playing an intricate part in the Green Bay Packers win over the Los Angeles Rams and Mark Glowinksi's playing continues to increase. 

    David Long, Kenny Robinson and Nick Kwiatkoski have missed consecutive weeks due to injuries. 

    Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) intercepts a pass in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams during their football game on Sunday November 28, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) intercepts a pass in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams during their football game on Sunday November 28, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

    QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 3-8)

    @ Washington L 17-15

    Backup to Russell Wilson

    Last Week: Cardinals

    Backup to Russell Wilson

    SEASON STATS

    65-95 (68.4%) 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 INT, 1 Rushing TD

    OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 6-6)

    vs. Buccaneers L 38-31

    Played 95.7% of the offensive snaps

    Last Week vs. Bills 

    Played 54 of the 62 offensive snaps and 3 special teams snaps.

    SEASON STATS

    In week 8, Glowinski began a rotating role with Chris Reed but his playing time has increased over the last few weeks.

    LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 6-5)

    @ Cowboys W 36-33

    Out with an ankle injury

    Last Week: vs. Bengals 

    Out with an ankle injury

    SEASON STATS

    21 tackles, 13 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and a forced fumble

    LB David Long Jr. (Titans 8-4)

    @ Patriots L 36-13

    Out with a hamstring injury

    Last Week @ Titans

    Out with a hamstring injury

    SEASON STATS

    Leads the team with 66 tackles, including a team-leading 42 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.

    OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 7-4)

    vs. Steelers W 41-0

    Played 85.3% of the offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps. 

    Last Week vs. Raiders

    Played 100% of the offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Spain has played every meaningful snap for the Bengals. 

    Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates his third quarter touchdown with guard Quinton Spain (67) and guard Hakeem Adeniji (77) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium.

    Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates his third quarter touchdown with guard Quinton Spain (67) and guard Hakeem Adeniji (77) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium.

    TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 3-8)

    @ Houston W 21-14

    21 offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.

    Last Week vs. Miami

    He played 14 offensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Wesco has two receptions for 16 yards on four targets. He's played 141 offensive snaps and 105 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo.

    LB Kyzir White (Chargers 6-5)

    @ Broncos L 28-13

    12 tackles (9 solos), 0.5 tackle for a loss

    Last Week vs. Steelers W 41-37

    Nine tackles, six solo tackles and a pass deflection

    SEASON STATS

    86 tackles, including 55 solo tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

    QB Will Grier (Cowboys 7-4)

    vs. Raiders L 36-33

    Did not dress but is still on the active roster

    Read More

    Last Week @ Kansas City 

    Did not dress but is still on the active roster

    SEASON STATS

    Grier has not seen any game action this year.

    OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 8-4)

    vs. Titans W 36-13

    Did not see any action.

    Last Week @ Falcons

    Did Not Play

    SEASON STATS

    Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.

    LB Tony Fields II (Browns 6-6)

    @ Ravens L 16-10

    He played 10 special teams snaps. 

    Last Week vs. Lions 

    He recorded a tackle and played 10 special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Fields has played 99 special teams snaps in six games and has recorded four tackles on the year, two were solo tackles.

    S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-7)

    @ Dolphins L 33-10

    Inactive due to injury

    Last Week vs. Washington 

    Inactive due to injury

    SEASON STATS

    Robinson has played 112 special teams snaps and 49 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied seven tackles (4 solo tackles) and a touchdown.

    WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-9)

    vs. Atlanta L 21-14

    Two receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown.

    Last Week vs. 49ers

    One reception for 18 yards.

    SEASON STATS

    Tavon has 10 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.

    DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 9-3)

    vs. Rams W 36-28

    6 tackles, including three solo tackles and a pick-six.

    Last Week @ Vikings

    5 solo tackles

    SEASON STATS

    37 tackles, including 33 solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, seven pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble in seven.

    WR Kevin White (Saints 5-6)

    vs. Bills L 31-6

    Played one offensive snap and 13 special teams snaps.

    Last Week @ Eagles

    Did not play

    SEASON STATS

    He has one reception for 38 yards and four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in five games.

    Practice Squads:

    WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut in week 7 and was targeted once.

    OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

    OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

    RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)

    Karl Joseph (Steelers)

    Injured Reserve

    CB Keith Washington (Saints)

    You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 12

    28 seconds ago
    Chanz Wiggins
    Recruiting

    West Virginia Extends Offer to 2024 Virginia WR

    3 hours ago
    Troy Ford Jr.
    Recruiting

    2023 LB Showing Interest in Mountaineers Following Offer

    3 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-01 at 11.40.22 AM
    Recruiting

    Explosive JUCO WR Sets Visit to WVU

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17042660_168388579_lowres
    Football

    OFFICIAL: WVU Reveals 2022 Football Schedule

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17252771_168388579_lowres (1)
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Rasul Douglas Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

    12 hours ago
    Untitled design (38)
    Football

    What the Crazy 2021 Coaching Carousel Means for Schools Like WVU

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17035483_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Virginia Tech Hires New Head Coach

    13 hours ago