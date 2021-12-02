Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 12
Former West Virginia safety turned NFL linebacker Kyzir White continues to put up Pro Bowl numbers for the San Diego Chargers, with a team-leading 12 tackles versus the Denver Broncos. Tavon Austin grabbed his first touchdown in two years against the Atlanta Falcons, Rasul Douglas had a career first pick-six, playing an intricate part in the Green Bay Packers win over the Los Angeles Rams and Mark Glowinksi's playing continues to increase.
David Long, Kenny Robinson and Nick Kwiatkoski have missed consecutive weeks due to injuries.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 3-8)
@ Washington L 17-15
Backup to Russell Wilson
Last Week: Cardinals
Backup to Russell Wilson
SEASON STATS
65-95 (68.4%) 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 INT, 1 Rushing TD
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 6-6)
vs. Buccaneers L 38-31
Played 95.7% of the offensive snaps
Last Week vs. Bills
Played 54 of the 62 offensive snaps and 3 special teams snaps.
SEASON STATS
In week 8, Glowinski began a rotating role with Chris Reed but his playing time has increased over the last few weeks.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 6-5)
@ Cowboys W 36-33
Out with an ankle injury
Last Week: vs. Bengals
Out with an ankle injury
SEASON STATS
21 tackles, 13 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and a forced fumble
LB David Long Jr. (Titans 8-4)
@ Patriots L 36-13
Out with a hamstring injury
Last Week @ Titans
Out with a hamstring injury
SEASON STATS
Leads the team with 66 tackles, including a team-leading 42 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.
OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 7-4)
vs. Steelers W 41-0
Played 85.3% of the offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
Last Week vs. Raiders
Played 100% of the offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
Spain has played every meaningful snap for the Bengals.
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 3-8)
@ Houston W 21-14
21 offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.
Last Week vs. Miami
He played 14 offensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
Wesco has two receptions for 16 yards on four targets. He's played 141 offensive snaps and 105 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo.
LB Kyzir White (Chargers 6-5)
@ Broncos L 28-13
12 tackles (9 solos), 0.5 tackle for a loss
Last Week vs. Steelers W 41-37
Nine tackles, six solo tackles and a pass deflection
SEASON STATS
86 tackles, including 55 solo tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
QB Will Grier (Cowboys 7-4)
vs. Raiders L 36-33
Did not dress but is still on the active roster
Last Week @ Kansas City
Did not dress but is still on the active roster
SEASON STATS
Grier has not seen any game action this year.
OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 8-4)
vs. Titans W 36-13
Did not see any action.
Last Week @ Falcons
Did Not Play
SEASON STATS
Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.
LB Tony Fields II (Browns 6-6)
@ Ravens L 16-10
He played 10 special teams snaps.
Last Week vs. Lions
He recorded a tackle and played 10 special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
Fields has played 99 special teams snaps in six games and has recorded four tackles on the year, two were solo tackles.
S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-7)
@ Dolphins L 33-10
Inactive due to injury
Last Week vs. Washington
Inactive due to injury
SEASON STATS
Robinson has played 112 special teams snaps and 49 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied seven tackles (4 solo tackles) and a touchdown.
WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-9)
vs. Atlanta L 21-14
Two receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown.
Last Week vs. 49ers
One reception for 18 yards.
SEASON STATS
Tavon has 10 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.
DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 9-3)
vs. Rams W 36-28
6 tackles, including three solo tackles and a pick-six.
Last Week @ Vikings
5 solo tackles
SEASON STATS
37 tackles, including 33 solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, seven pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble in seven.
WR Kevin White (Saints 5-6)
vs. Bills L 31-6
Played one offensive snap and 13 special teams snaps.
Last Week @ Eagles
Did not play
SEASON STATS
He has one reception for 38 yards and four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in five games.
Practice Squads:
WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut in week 7 and was targeted once.
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)
OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)
RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)
Karl Joseph (Steelers)
Injured Reserve
CB Keith Washington (Saints)
