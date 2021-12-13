Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 14
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker, and former West Virginia University safety Kyzir White, continues to lead the team in tackles, tallying a team-leading 10 tackles, including five solo tackles in the Chargers dismantling of the New York Giants.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas became the first Packer to have a pick-six in back-to-back games since Herb Adderley in 1965. The former Mountaineer leads the team in interceptions with three.
Bruce Irvin signed to the Chicago Bears' active roster after making his first appearance on the season in week 13.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 5-8)
@ Texans W 33-13
Backup to Russell Wilson
Last Week: VS. 49ers
Backup to Russell Wilson
SEASON STATS
65-95 (68.4%) 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 INT, 1 Rushing TD
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 7-6)
BYE
Last Week @ Texans
Played 62 offensive snaps
SEASON STATS
In week 8, Glowinski began a rotating role with Chris Reed, but his playing time has increased over the last several weeks.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 6-7)
@ Chiefs L 48-9
Injured reserve
Last Week: vs. Washington
Played eight special teams snaps before leaving the game with an ankle injury. He missed several weeks prior with an ankle injury.
SEASON STATS
21 tackles, 13 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and a forced fumble
LB David Long Jr. (Titans 9-4)
vs. Jaguars W 20-0
Out with a hamstring injury
Last Week BYE
SEASON STATS
Leads the team with 66 tackles, including a team-leading 42 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.
OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 7-6)
vs. 49ers L 26-23
Played 100% of the offensive snaps and three special teams snaps
Last Week vs. Chargers
Played 100% of the offensive snaps and three special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
Spain has played every meaningful snap for the Bengals.
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 3-10)
vs. Saints 30-9
Out with an ankle injury
Last Week vs. Eagles
Out with an ankle injury
SEASON STATS
Wesco has two receptions for 16 yards on four targets. He's played 141 offensive snaps and 105 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo.
LB Bruce Irvin (Bears 4-9)
@ Packers L 45-30
Played 39 defensive snaps
Last Week vs. Arizona
One solo tackle
SEASON STATS
Irvin saw his first action in Week 13 after tearing an ACL in week two of the 2020 season. He has one solo tackle on the year.
LB Kyzir White (Chargers 8-5)
vs. Giants W 37-21
A team-leading 10 tackles, including five solo tackles.
Last Week @ Bengals
Tied for the team lead in tackles with 10, including seven solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.
SEASON STATS
106 tackles, including 68 solo tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and three pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
QB Will Grier (Cowboys 9-4)
@ Saints W 27-20
Injured reserve
Last Week @ Saints
Did not dress but is still on the active roster
SEASON STATS
Grier has not seen any game action this year.
OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 9-4)
BYE
Did not see any action.
Last Week @ Bills
Did not see any action.
SEASON STATS
Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.
LB Tony Fields II (Browns 7-6)
vs. Ravens W 24-22
Played 13 special teams snaps.
Last Week BYE
SEASON STATS
Fields has played 112 special teams snaps in nine games and has recorded four tackles on the year, two were solo tackles.
S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-8)
vs. Falcons L 29-21
Injured reserve
BYE
Last Week BYE
SEASON STATS
Robinson has played 112 special teams snaps and 49 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied seven tackles (4 solo tackles) and a touchdown.
WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-11)
@ Titans
Three receptions for 17 yards.
Last Week @ Rams
One reception for nine yards.
SEASON STATS
Tavon has 14 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.
DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 10-3)
vs. Bears @ 45-30
An interception for a touchdown, two pass deflections and two solo tackles.
Last Week BYE
SEASON STATS
39 tackles, including 35 solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, 10 pass deflections, three interceptions and a forced fumble in eight games.
WR Kevin White (Saints)
@ Jets W 30-9
Played 12 offensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.
Last Week vs. Dallas
Practice squad
SEASON STATS
He has one reception for 38 yards. He also has four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in five games.
Practice Squads:
WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut in week 7 and was targeted once.
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)
OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)
RB Wendell Smallwood (Redskins)
S Karl Joseph (Steelers)
Injured Reserve
CB Keith Washington (Saints)
