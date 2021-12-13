Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 14

    Get updated on former West Virginia football legends in week 14 of the NFL
    Los Angeles Chargers linebacker, and former West Virginia University safety Kyzir White, continues to lead the team in tackles, tallying a team-leading 10 tackles, including five solo tackles in the Chargers dismantling of the New York Giants. 

    Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas became the first Packer to have a pick-six in back-to-back games since Herb Adderley in 1965. The former Mountaineer leads the team in interceptions with three. 

    Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) and runs it back for a touchdown in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) and runs it back for a touchdown in the second quarter Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

    Bruce Irvin signed to the Chicago Bears' active roster after making his first appearance on the season in week 13. 

    QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 5-8)

    @ Texans W 33-13

    Backup to Russell Wilson

    Last Week: VS. 49ers

    Backup to Russell Wilson

    SEASON STATS

    65-95 (68.4%) 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 INT, 1 Rushing TD

    OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 7-6)

    BYE

    Last Week @ Texans

    Played 62 offensive snaps

    SEASON STATS

    In week 8, Glowinski began a rotating role with Chris Reed, but his playing time has increased over the last several weeks.

    LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 6-7)

    @ Chiefs L 48-9

    Injured reserve

    Last Week: vs. Washington

    Played eight special teams snaps before leaving the game with an ankle injury. He missed several weeks prior with an ankle injury.

    SEASON STATS

    21 tackles, 13 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and a forced fumble

    LB David Long Jr. (Titans 9-4)

    vs. Jaguars W 20-0

    Out with a hamstring injury

    Last Week BYE

    SEASON STATS

    Leads the team with 66 tackles, including a team-leading 42 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.

    OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 7-6)

    vs. 49ers L 26-23

    Played 100% of the offensive snaps and three special teams snaps

    Last Week vs. Chargers

    Played 100% of the offensive snaps and three special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Spain has played every meaningful snap for the Bengals.

    TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 3-10)

    vs. Saints 30-9

    Out with an ankle injury

    Last Week vs. Eagles

    Out with an ankle injury

    SEASON STATS

    Wesco has two receptions for 16 yards on four targets. He's played 141 offensive snaps and 105 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo.

    LB Bruce Irvin (Bears 4-9)

    @ Packers L 45-30

    Played 39 defensive snaps

    Last Week vs. Arizona

    One solo tackle

    SEASON STATS

    Irvin saw his first action in Week 13 after tearing an ACL in week two of the 2020 season. He has one solo tackle on the year. 

    Green Bay Packers guard Billy Turner (77) blocks Chicago Bears linebacker Bruce Irvin (55) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers guard Billy Turner (77) blocks Chicago Bears linebacker Bruce Irvin (55) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis

    LB Kyzir White (Chargers 8-5)

    vs. Giants W 37-21

    A team-leading 10 tackles, including five solo tackles. 

    Last Week @ Bengals

    Tied for the team lead in tackles with 10, including seven solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.

    SEASON STATS

    106 tackles, including 68 solo tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and three pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

    QB Will Grier (Cowboys 9-4)

    @ Saints W 27-20

    Injured reserve

    Last Week @ Saints

    Did not dress but is still on the active roster

    SEASON STATS

    Grier has not seen any game action this year.

    OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 9-4)

    BYE

    Did not see any action.

    Last Week @ Bills

    Did not see any action.

    SEASON STATS

    Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.

    LB Tony Fields II (Browns 7-6)

    vs. Ravens W 24-22

    Played 13 special teams snaps.

    Last Week BYE

    SEASON STATS

    Fields has played 112 special teams snaps in nine games and has recorded four tackles on the year, two were solo tackles.

    S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-8)

    vs. Falcons L 29-21

    Injured reserve

    BYE

    Last Week BYE

    SEASON STATS

    Robinson has played 112 special teams snaps and 49 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied seven tackles (4 solo tackles) and a touchdown.

    WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-11)

    @ Titans

    Three receptions for 17 yards.

    Last Week @ Rams 

    One reception for nine yards.

    SEASON STATS

    Tavon has 14 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.

    DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 10-3)

    vs. Bears @ 45-30

    An interception for a touchdown, two pass deflections and two solo tackles.

    Last Week BYE

    SEASON STATS

    39 tackles, including 35 solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, 10 pass deflections, three interceptions and a forced fumble in eight games.

    WR Kevin White (Saints) 

    @ Jets W 30-9

    Played 12 offensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps. 

    Last Week vs. Dallas

    Practice squad

    SEASON STATS

    He has one reception for 38 yards. He also has four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in five games.

    Practice Squads:

    WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut in week 7 and was targeted once.

    OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

    OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

    RB Wendell Smallwood (Redskins)

    S Karl Joseph (Steelers)

    Injured Reserve

    CB Keith Washington (Saints)

    Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) and runs it back for a touchdown in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
