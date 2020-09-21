Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 2

Twelve Mountaineers were active for week two of the NFL regular season.

CB Rasul Douglas (Panthers)

vs Buccaneers

7 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL

LB Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

vs Patriots

2 tackles. Left the game with a right leg injury. Did not return

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks)

vs Patriots

Back up to Russell Wilson

LB Kyzir White (Chargers)

vs Chiefs

9 tackles (5 solo), 1 QB hit

S Karl Joseph (Browns)

vs Bengals

6 tackles (3 solo), 1 tackle for loss

CB Daryl Worley (Cowboys)

vs Falcons

3 tackles, 1 pass deflection

LB Nick Kwiatkosi (Raiders)

vs Saints

Monday night 8:15 ESPN

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

vs Jets

5 snaps on special teams

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts)

vs Vikings

Started at guard, played 100% of offensive snaps

LB David Long (Titans)

vs Jaguars

10 snaps on special teams, 0 tackles

OG Quinton Spain (Bills)

vs Dolphins

Started at guard, played 95% of offensive snaps

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets)

vs 49ers

Appeared in 24 offensive snaps, did not record any stats

Inactive

Will Grier, CAR

Adam Pankey, MIA

On practice squad:

Kevin White (49ers)

Kenny Robinson (Panthers)

Keith Washington (Saints)

Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)

Shelton Gibson (Washington)

Three Week IR

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots)

IR, out for season:

Tavon Austin (49ers)

David Sills (Giants)