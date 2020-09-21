Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 2
Christopher Hall
Twelve Mountaineers were active for week two of the NFL regular season.
CB Rasul Douglas (Panthers)
vs Buccaneers
7 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL
LB Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)
vs Patriots
2 tackles. Left the game with a right leg injury. Did not return
QB Geno Smith (Seahawks)
vs Patriots
Back up to Russell Wilson
LB Kyzir White (Chargers)
vs Chiefs
9 tackles (5 solo), 1 QB hit
S Karl Joseph (Browns)
vs Bengals
6 tackles (3 solo), 1 tackle for loss
CB Daryl Worley (Cowboys)
vs Falcons
3 tackles, 1 pass deflection
LB Nick Kwiatkosi (Raiders)
vs Saints
Monday night 8:15 ESPN
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)
vs Jets
5 snaps on special teams
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts)
vs Vikings
Started at guard, played 100% of offensive snaps
LB David Long (Titans)
vs Jaguars
10 snaps on special teams, 0 tackles
OG Quinton Spain (Bills)
vs Dolphins
Started at guard, played 95% of offensive snaps
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets)
vs 49ers
Appeared in 24 offensive snaps, did not record any stats
Inactive
Will Grier, CAR
Adam Pankey, MIA
On practice squad:
Kevin White (49ers)
Kenny Robinson (Panthers)
Keith Washington (Saints)
Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)
Shelton Gibson (Washington)
Three Week IR
Yodny Cajuste (Patriots)
IR, out for season:
Tavon Austin (49ers)
David Sills (Giants)