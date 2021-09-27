Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 3

In week three of the NFL season, eight former West Virginia Mountaineers saw action.

Stat stuffers of the week are Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White had eight tackles, including a sack in the win over the Chiefes and Titans linebacker David Long Long Jr. tallied a team-leading eight tackles, including a tackle for a loss.

Tony Fields II made his NFL debut for the Cleveland and registered his first career tackle on special teams and Las Vegas linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski got back on the field with two tackles after missing last week due to concussion protocol.

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 1-2)

@ Vikings L 30-17

Backup to Russell Wilson

Last week: vs. Titans

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 0-3)

@ Titans L 25-16

Played all 61 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps

Last Week vs. Rams

Played all 100% of the offensive offensive snaps.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 3-0)

vs. Dolphins W 31-28

2 tackles (1 solo)

Last Week @ Steelers

Out due to concussion protocol

LB David Long Jr. (Titans 2-1)

vs. Colts W 25-16

Team-leading 8 tackles (5 solo), 1 tackle for a loss

Last Week vs. Seahawks

6 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 2-1)

@ Steelers W 24-10

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and 14.7% of the special teams snaps

Last Week @ Bears

Played all 55 offensive snaps and 5 special team snaps

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-3)

@ Broncos L 26-0

3 offensive snaps and 13 special team snaps

Last Week vs. Patriots

2 offensive snaps and 2 special team snaps

Kyzir White (Chargers 2-1)

vs. Chiefs W 30-24

8 tackles (5 solo), 1 sack

Last Week vs. Cowboys

5 tackles (4 solo)

Will Grier (Cowboys 1-1)

vs. Eagles Monday Night 8:15 PM EST

Last Week @ Chargers

Backup to Dak Prescott

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 1-2)

vs. Saints L 28-13

Played 4 special team snaps

Last Week @ Jets

Played 1 special team snap

Tony Fields II (Browns 2-1)

vs. Bears W 26-6

Saw his first career NFL action and notched 1 tackle on 17 special team snaps

Last Week vs. Texans

Did not play

Practice Squads:

WR David Sills V (Giants)

Kevin White (Saints)

DB Rasul Douglas (Cardinals)

CB Daryl Worley (Lions)

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers)

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

Injured Reserve

Tavon Austin (Jaguars)

Keith Washington (Saints)

