Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 3

In week three of the NFL season, eight former West Virginia Mountaineers saw action.
Stat stuffers of the week are Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White had eight tackles, including a sack in the win over the Chiefes and Titans linebacker David Long Long Jr. tallied a team-leading eight tackles, including a tackle for a loss.
Tony Fields II made his NFL debut for the Cleveland and registered his first career tackle on special teams and Las Vegas linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski got back on the field with two tackles after missing last week due to concussion protocol.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 1-2)
@ Vikings L 30-17
Backup to Russell Wilson
Last week: vs. Titans
Backup to Russell Wilson
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 0-3)
@ Titans L 25-16
Played all 61 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps
Last Week vs. Rams
Played all 100% of the offensive offensive snaps.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 3-0)
vs. Dolphins W 31-28
2 tackles (1 solo)
Last Week @ Steelers
Out due to concussion protocol
LB David Long Jr. (Titans 2-1)
vs. Colts W 25-16
Team-leading 8 tackles (5 solo), 1 tackle for a loss
Last Week vs. Seahawks
6 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL
OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 2-1)
@ Steelers W 24-10
Played 100% of the offensive snaps and 14.7% of the special teams snaps
Last Week @ Bears
Played all 55 offensive snaps and 5 special team snaps
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-3)
@ Broncos L 26-0
3 offensive snaps and 13 special team snaps
Last Week vs. Patriots
2 offensive snaps and 2 special team snaps
Kyzir White (Chargers 2-1)
vs. Chiefs W 30-24
8 tackles (5 solo), 1 sack
Last Week vs. Cowboys
5 tackles (4 solo)
Will Grier (Cowboys 1-1)
vs. Eagles Monday Night 8:15 PM EST
Last Week @ Chargers
Backup to Dak Prescott
Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 1-2)
vs. Saints L 28-13
Played 4 special team snaps
Last Week @ Jets
Played 1 special team snap
Tony Fields II (Browns 2-1)
vs. Bears W 26-6
Saw his first career NFL action and notched 1 tackle on 17 special team snaps
Last Week vs. Texans
Did not play
Practice Squads:
WR David Sills V (Giants)
Kevin White (Saints)
DB Rasul Douglas (Cardinals)
CB Daryl Worley (Lions)
S Kenny Robinson (Panthers)
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)
OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)
Injured Reserve
Tavon Austin (Jaguars)
Keith Washington (Saints)
