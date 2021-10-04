October 4, 2021
Publish date:

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 4

Get updated on former West Virginia football legends in week 4 of the NFL
Author:

In week five of the NFL, nine Mountaineers saw action while Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and Chargers linebacker Kyzir White meet up on Monday night football.

Defensive backs Daryl Worley and Kenny Robinson moved up from the practice squad to the active rosters last week and Tavon Austin returned from the injured reserve list for the Jaguars. 

Trevon Wesco, of the New York Jets, gets ready to tackle Chester Rogers, of the Tennessee Titans.

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 2-2)

@ 49ers W 28-21

Backup to Russell Wilson

Last week: @ Vikings

Backup to Russell Wilson

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 1-3)

@ Dolphins W 27-17

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and 17.9% of the special teams snaps

Last Week @ Titans

Played all 61 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 3-0)

@ Chargers 

Monday Night 8:15 pm EST

Last Week vs. Dolphins

2 tackles (1 solo)

LB David Long Jr. (Titans 2-2)

@ Jets L 27-24

3 tackles (2 solos)

Last Week vs. Colts

Team-leading 8 tackles (5 solos), 1 tackle for a loss

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 3-1)

vs. Jaguars W 24-21

Played all 58 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps

Last Week @ Steelers

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and 14.7% of the special teams snaps

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 1-3)

vs. Titans W 27-24

18 offensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps. 1 solo tackle and a fumble recovery

Last Week vs. Broncos

3 offensive snaps and 13 special team snaps

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 2-1)

vs. Raiders

Monday Night 8:15 pm EST

Last Week vs. Chiefs

8 tackles (5 solos), 1 sack

QB Will Grier (Cowboys 3-1)

vs. Panthers 36-28

Backup to Dak Prescott

Last Week vs. Eagles

Backup to Dak Prescott

OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 1-3)

vs. Buccaneers L 19-17

Did not play

Last Week vs. Saints

Played 4 special teams snaps

LB Tony Fields II (Browns 3-1)

@ Vikings W 14-7

Played 10 special teams snaps

Last Week vs. Bears

Saw his first career NFL action and notched 1 tackle on 17 special team snaps

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 3-1)

@ Cowboys L 28-16

Played 17 special teams snaps

Last Week @ Titans

Practice squad

WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 0-4)

@ Bengals L 24-21

1 reception for 8 yards

Last Week vs. Cardinals

Injured reserve list

CB Daryl Worley (Lions 0-4)

@ Bears L 24-14

1 tackle

Last Week vs. Ravens

Practice Squad

Practice Squads:

WR David Sills V (Giants)

Kevin White (Saints)

DB Rasul Douglas (Cardinals)

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

Injured Reserve

Keith Washington (Saints)

