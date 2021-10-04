Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 4

In week five of the NFL, nine Mountaineers saw action while Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and Chargers linebacker Kyzir White meet up on Monday night football.
Defensive backs Daryl Worley and Kenny Robinson moved up from the practice squad to the active rosters last week and Tavon Austin returned from the injured reserve list for the Jaguars.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 2-2)
@ 49ers W 28-21
Backup to Russell Wilson
Last week: @ Vikings
Backup to Russell Wilson
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 1-3)
@ Dolphins W 27-17
Played 100% of the offensive snaps and 17.9% of the special teams snaps
Last Week @ Titans
Played all 61 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 3-0)
@ Chargers
Monday Night 8:15 pm EST
Last Week vs. Dolphins
2 tackles (1 solo)
LB David Long Jr. (Titans 2-2)
@ Jets L 27-24
3 tackles (2 solos)
Last Week vs. Colts
Team-leading 8 tackles (5 solos), 1 tackle for a loss
OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 3-1)
vs. Jaguars W 24-21
Played all 58 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps
Last Week @ Steelers
Played 100% of the offensive snaps and 14.7% of the special teams snaps
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 1-3)
vs. Titans W 27-24
18 offensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps. 1 solo tackle and a fumble recovery
Last Week vs. Broncos
3 offensive snaps and 13 special team snaps
LB Kyzir White (Chargers 2-1)
vs. Raiders
Monday Night 8:15 pm EST
Last Week vs. Chiefs
8 tackles (5 solos), 1 sack
QB Will Grier (Cowboys 3-1)
vs. Panthers 36-28
Backup to Dak Prescott
Last Week vs. Eagles
Backup to Dak Prescott
OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 1-3)
vs. Buccaneers L 19-17
Did not play
Last Week vs. Saints
Played 4 special teams snaps
LB Tony Fields II (Browns 3-1)
@ Vikings W 14-7
Played 10 special teams snaps
Last Week vs. Bears
Saw his first career NFL action and notched 1 tackle on 17 special team snaps
S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 3-1)
@ Cowboys L 28-16
Played 17 special teams snaps
Last Week @ Titans
Practice squad
WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 0-4)
@ Bengals L 24-21
1 reception for 8 yards
Last Week vs. Cardinals
Injured reserve list
CB Daryl Worley (Lions 0-4)
@ Bears L 24-14
1 tackle
Last Week vs. Ravens
Practice Squad
Practice Squads:
WR David Sills V (Giants)
Kevin White (Saints)
DB Rasul Douglas (Cardinals)
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)
OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)
Injured Reserve
Keith Washington (Saints)
