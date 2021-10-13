Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 5

In week six of the NFL, Geno Smith came in for an injured Russell Wilson with 14:42 to play and trailing 16-7. Smith drove the Seahawks offense 98 yards on 10 plays to get within six, but the Rams quickly answered. However, Smith and the Seahawks fell shorts after Tyler Lockett tripped on a crossing route as Smith was releasing the ball and was intercepted at the Seahawk 35, ending any hopes of a comeback win.

Wendell Smallwood signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and Rasul Douglas was picked up off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad by the Green Bay Packers. He's on the active roster but did not see any action this weekend.

David Long hit a game-high 12 tackles, including 10 solos in the win over the Jaguars, pushing his total tackles to a team-leading 29 tackles on the year.

Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) defends a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) during the fourth quarter of the game at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 2-3)

Rams L 26-17

11-16 for 131 yards and a touchdown

Last week: @ 49ers

Backup to Russell Wilson

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 1-4)

@ Baltimore L 31-25

Played all 69 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

Last Week @ Dolphins

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and 17.9% of the special teams snaps.

SEASON STATS

Glowinski has played 100% of the offensive snaps and 23 special teams snaps.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 3-2)

vs. Bears L 20-9

Seven tackles, including five solo tackles

Last Week @ Chargers

2 tackles, (1 solo), 1 punt return for six yards

SEASON STATS

16 tackles, 10 solos, 1 tackle for a loss

LB David Long Jr. (Titans 3-2)

@ Jaguars W 37-19

A team-leading 12 tackles, including 10 solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.

Last Week vs. Colts

3 tackles (2 solos)

SEASON STATS

Leads the team with 29 tackles, including tied with the team lead with 19 solo tackles and three tackles for a loss.

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 3-2)

vs. Packers L 25-22

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and 12.9% of the special teams snaps.

Last Week vs Jaguars

Played all 58 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Spain has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season and 21 special teams snaps.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 1-4)

vs. Falcons (London) L 27-20

42.9% offensive snaps and 37.5% special teams snaps.

Last Week vs. Titans

18 offensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps. 1 solo tackle and a fumble recovery.

SEASON STATS

Wesco has only been targeted once this season. He's played 67 offensive snaps and 44 special teams snaps this season.

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 4-1)

vs. Browns W 47-42

Five solo tackles

Last Week vs. Raiders

4 tackles (3 solos), 1 tackle for a loss

SEASON STATS

28 tackles, including 21 solos, two tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles.

QB Will Grier (Cowboys 4-1)

vs. Giants W 44-20

Backup to Dak Prescott

Last Week vs. Panthers

Backup to Dak Prescott

SEASON STATS

Grier has not seen any game action this year.

OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 2-3)

vs. Texans W 25-22

Made his first career start, played 100% of the offensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

Last Week vs. Buccaneers

Did Not Play

SEASON STATS

Cajuste has made three appearances on the season, with one start.

LB Tony Fields II (Browns 3-2)

@ Chargers L 47-42

Did Not Play

Last Week @ Vikings

Played 10 special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

In two games, Fields has played 27 special teams snaps and has recorded one tackle on the year.

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 3-2)

vs. Eagles L 21-18

Played 21 special teams snaps

Last Week @ Cowboys

Played 17 special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Robinson has played 38 special teams snaps in two games on the season.

WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 0-5)

vs. Titans L 37-19

5 receptions for 54 yards

Last Week @ Bengals

1 reception for 8 yards

SEASON STATS

In two games, Tavon has six receptions for 62 yards.

CB Daryl Worley (Lions 0-4)

@ Bears L 24-14

Played 20 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps.

Last Week @ Ravens

1 tackle on two special teams snaps.

SEASON STATS

In two games, Worley has one tackle on 20 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 4-1)

@ Bengals W 25-22

Did Not Play

Last Week

On the Cardinals practice squad

Practice Squads:

WR David Sills V (Giants)

WR Kevin White (Saints)

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)

Injured Reserve

CB Keith Washington (Saints)

