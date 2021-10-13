    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 5

    Get updated on former West Virginia football legends in week 5 of the NFL
    Author:

    In week six of the NFL, Geno Smith came in for an injured Russell Wilson with 14:42 to play and trailing 16-7. Smith drove the Seahawks offense 98 yards on 10 plays to get within six, but the Rams quickly answered. However, Smith and the Seahawks fell shorts after Tyler Lockett tripped on a crossing route as Smith was releasing the ball and was intercepted at the Seahawk 35, ending any hopes of a comeback win. 

    Wendell Smallwood signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and Rasul Douglas was picked up off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad by the Green Bay Packers. He's on the active roster but did not see any action this weekend. 

    David Long hit a game-high 12 tackles, including 10 solos in the win over the Jaguars, pushing his total tackles to a team-leading 29 tackles on the year. 

    Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) defends a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) during the fourth quarter of the game at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Fla.

    Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) defends a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) during the fourth quarter of the game at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

    QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 2-3)

    Rams L 26-17

    11-16 for 131 yards and a touchdown

    Last week: @ 49ers

    Backup to Russell Wilson

    OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 1-4)

    @ Baltimore L 31-25

    Played all 69 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

    Last Week @ Dolphins

    Played 100% of the offensive snaps and 17.9% of the special teams snaps.

    SEASON STATS

    Glowinski has played 100% of the offensive snaps and 23 special teams snaps.

    LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 3-2)

    vs. Bears L 20-9

    Seven tackles, including five solo tackles

    Last Week @ Chargers

    2 tackles, (1 solo), 1 punt return for six yards

    SEASON STATS

    16 tackles, 10 solos, 1 tackle for a loss

    LB David Long Jr. (Titans 3-2)

    @ Jaguars W 37-19

    A team-leading 12 tackles, including 10 solo tackles and a tackle for a loss. 

    Last Week vs. Colts

    3 tackles (2 solos)

    SEASON STATS

    Leads the team with 29 tackles, including tied with the team lead with 19 solo tackles and three tackles for a loss. 

    OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 3-2)

    vs. Packers L 25-22

    Played 100% of the offensive snaps and 12.9% of the special teams snaps.

    Last Week vs Jaguars

    Played all 58 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Spain has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season and 21 special teams snaps.

    TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 1-4)

    vs. Falcons (London) L 27-20

    42.9% offensive snaps and 37.5% special teams snaps.

    Last Week vs. Titans

    18 offensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps. 1 solo tackle and a fumble recovery.

    SEASON STATS

    Wesco has only been targeted once this season. He's played 67 offensive snaps and 44 special teams snaps this season. 

    LB Kyzir White (Chargers 4-1)

    vs. Browns W 47-42

    Five solo tackles

    Last Week vs. Raiders

    4 tackles (3 solos), 1 tackle for a loss

    SEASON STATS

    28 tackles, including 21 solos, two tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles. 

    QB Will Grier (Cowboys 4-1)

    vs. Giants W 44-20

    Backup to Dak Prescott

    Last Week vs. Panthers

    Backup to Dak Prescott

    SEASON STATS

    Grier has not seen any game action this year. 

    OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 2-3)

    vs. Texans W 25-22

    Made his first career start, played 100% of the offensive snaps and six special teams snaps. 

    Last Week vs. Buccaneers

    Did Not Play

    SEASON STATS

    Cajuste has made three appearances on the season, with one start.

    LB Tony Fields II (Browns 3-2)

    @ Chargers L 47-42

    Did Not Play

    Last Week @ Vikings

    Played 10 special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    In two games, Fields has played 27 special teams snaps and has recorded one tackle on the year.

    S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 3-2)

    vs. Eagles L 21-18

    Played 21 special teams snaps

    Last Week @ Cowboys

    Played 17 special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Robinson has played 38 special teams snaps in two games on the season. 

    WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 0-5)

    vs. Titans L 37-19

    5 receptions for 54 yards

    Last Week @ Bengals

    1 reception for 8 yards

    SEASON STATS

    In two games, Tavon has six receptions for 62 yards. 

    CB Daryl Worley (Lions 0-4)

    @ Bears L 24-14

    Played 20 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps. 

    Last Week @ Ravens

    1 tackle on two special teams snaps. 

    SEASON STATS

    In two games, Worley has one tackle on 20 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps. 

    DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 4-1)

    @ Bengals W 25-22

    Did Not Play

    Last Week

    On the Cardinals practice squad

    Practice Squads:

    WR David Sills V (Giants)

    WR Kevin White (Saints)

    OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

    OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

    RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)

    Injured Reserve

    CB Keith Washington (Saints)

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) defends a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) during the fourth quarter of the game at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Fla.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 5

    32 seconds ago
    West Virginia helmets
    Football

    Middleton Officially Enters the Transfer Portal

    3 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 3.57.34 PM
    Football

    Quick Hits: Transfer Portal/Recruiting Plan, Young QB Impressing + More

    4 hours ago
    WVU football helmet
    Football

    WVU Defensive Lineman Leaves the Program

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16923045_168388579_lowres
    Football

    MAILBAG: When Garrett Greene Could Start, Transfer Portal, Potential Staff Changes + More

    11 hours ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown calls a timeout during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
    Football

    Neal Brown: 'We're Disappointed, Not Discouraged."

    Oct 11, 2021
    Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
    Football

    Predicting the Remainder of WVU's Schedule

    Oct 11, 2021
    Puskar Center entrance
    Area 304+

    WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

    Oct 11, 2021
    Member Exclusive