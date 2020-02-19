MountaineerMaven
Kwiatkoski is Going to Get Big Money This Offseason, but With Who?

Anthony G. Halkias

The former West Virginia linebacker, Nick Kwiatkoski potentially played himself into a hefty contract this off season.  The four year veteran and 2016 fourth round draft pick got his opportunity after the starter, Danny Trevathan went down with an injury in week nine.  

Trevathan is set to become an unrestricted free agent next month, as is Kwiatkoski.  Kwiatkoski will be turning 27 years old this off-season and Trevathan, 29. The Bears can not afford to keep both linebackers and will most likely flush money to one and let the other man walk.  It remains uncertain whether or not, Kwiatkoski will remain a Bear, but either way, he has earned the respect of teams all around the league.

Kwiatkoski finished off the season starting the last seven games for Chicago, averaging seven tackles per game.  Trevathan has also had problems staying on the field due to various injury problems.  This could mean the Bears are eyeing to keep the younger Kwiatkoski.  

Kwiatkoski started his professional career off under the radar.  However, he has since made the most out of several opportunities with the Chicago Bears.  Earning the eyes of several big name analysts. Sports Illustrated columnist, Albert Breer wrote in his free agency column about the former Mountaineer and in week ten, Kwiatkoski caught the attention of Pro Football Focus earning the highest grade among linebackers.  Eradicating doubt about his upcoming free agency.  

