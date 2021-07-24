OFFICIAL: Paul McIntosh Signs with the Marlins

West Virginia catcher/outfielder Paul McIntosh signed a professional contract with the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

McIntosh hit .328 with a home run and 16 RBI's in the MLB Draft League for the West Virginia Black Bears in 17 appearances this summer after batting .256 with eight dingers during his senior season at West Virginia to earn All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention.

The Miami Gardens native hit .259 for his Mountaineer career with 21 home runs and 74 RBI. In his first year in Morgantown, he hit a team-leading 10 home runs as the Mountaineers designated hitter with a batting average of .277 to help lead the program to host its first NCAA regional since 1955, earning Second Team All-Big 12.

As a freshman, McIntosh played in 55 games for Motlow Community College and was second on the team with 16 home runs, third with a .331 batting average, fourth with 48 RBIs and 10 doubles.

McIntosh becomes WVU’s first undrafted free-agent signing since Braden Zarbnisky (Phillies) in 2020. He’s also the fifth Mountaineer to be either drafted or selected in free agency by an MLB club this summer, joining MLB draftees Ryan Bergert (Padres – sixth round), Madison Jeffrey (Dodgers – 15th round), Adam Tulloch (Dodgers – 17th round) and Jackson Wolf (Padres – fourth round).

