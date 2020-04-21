MountaineerMaven
Oliver Luck Suing the XFL and Vince McMahon

Anthony G. Halkias

Former West Virginia University quarterback and athletic director, Oliver Luck is suing Vince McMahon for wrongful termination. 

With the help of his attorneys, Luck claimed that he has been wrongfully terminated from the league. Luck further claimed that he is currently owed guaranteed money from McMahon. Money that the two agreed upon back in 2018 when Luck put pen to paper and signed up to become the revamped XFL's man in charge. 

The action network reported that Luck's contract was a five year deal worth $20-25 million dollars. Per action network, that contract specified that Luck would be receiving the remainder of the contract should the league shut down. 

Luck isn't the only person affiliated with the XFL that hasn't received compensation- several other members around the league are awaiting money. The league filed for bankruptcy on April 13, but Luck was not listed as one of the creditors. McMahon reportedly rejected all the executive contracts when submitting the form. 

The action network also reported that the bankruptcy court approved the rejecting of every contract, forcing Luck to resort toward suing the man that recently hired him.

While both sides have their reasons for handling matters in the way they did, someone will come out of this forgoing millions - the coronavirus stays impacting the sports world as we know it. 

