Pat McAfee Donates One Million Dollars to the WVU Children's Hospital

In early November, Pat McAfee teased his fans on his show “The Pat McAfee Show” that there was big news on the horizon. On Thursday, he made the announcement that he made a deal with FanDuel that will keep him in his crew together for at least three years to continue to do the show, but in his words, “bigger” with all the money FanDuel is investing but never revealed the number.

Nonetheless, with his new deal, McAfee decided to give back to the communities that made him the man that you see today, starting with his hometown of Plum (PA), donating a total of $2.85 million to local athletics.

Plum Area Soccer – $200,000

Plum Midget Football Association $150,00

Plum Boro Youth Lacrosse - $150,000

Youth Wrestling - $150,00

Youth Basketball - $100,00

Youth Baseball $100,00

Plum High School Athletics - 2,000,000

McAfee then noted his first charitable contribution was in Morgantown, WV, while attending West Virginia University and serving as the Mountaineers specialist for four seasons (2005-08) during the greatest era in West Virginia Football history. At WVU, he spent time at the WVU Children’s Hospital and credited the late Bill Stewart for giving back to the community.

“Bill Stewart was a man who was one of my coaches - rest in peace. He was a tight ends coach and special team’s coordinator my first three years, then my senior year became the head coach, and he was always big on ‘give back to the community,’” said McAfee. “So, there was this children’s hospital right across the street from Milan Puskar Stadium where players would get to go over there and interact with the kids that are much tougher than all of us and see how it felt to give back and put a smile on their face. It was the first place I ever truly served the community. So, we got to give them a million dollars.”

He didn’t stop there.

The Indianapolis Colts drafted McAfee in 2008. He’s always stated Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning welcomed the Mountaineer with open arms his rookie season and credited him for making him the player by replicating Manning's work ethic. He donated a million dollars to the Peyton Manning’s Children’s Hospital located in Indianapolis.

Then, he turned his attention to the defensive side of the ball to former Colts defensive end Robert Mathis. McAfee stated Mathis accepted him in the locker room as one of the fellas in his rookie season. McAfee donated a million dollars to his charity, “The Original Gridiron Gang,” which allows kids that don’t have the means to go to camps the ability to do so and get training from certified NFL coaches.

He has also done some work for the Wish for our Heroes, allotting $200,000 to the organization, $150,000 to Coburn Place, a safe have located in Indianapolis, and Fur the Brand, a charity set up by McAfee and his wife, Samantha. The foundation takes care of payments for families going through K9 cancer treatments.

McAfee is also giving each staff member that works for the Pat McAfee Show a 250,000 bonus and his parents, Tim and Sally, an undisclosed amount but says its seven figures.

Lastly, McAfee is giving a lucky fan a shot at 1.5 million dollars. To enter, fans are asked to take a screenshot of when they first got involved in The Pat McAfee Show and tweet it out with the #PMSFANDUELFAMILY to enter.

You listen to the Pat McAfee Show live weekdays, Noon-3PM Eastern on SIRIUS XM Channel 82, and streaming on YouTube.

