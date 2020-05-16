Pat McAfee is NFL's Highest-Graded Punter of the Decade

Pro Football Focus graded former West Virginia Mountaineers and Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee as NFL's highest-graded punter of the decade at 95.3, nearly three points higher than Thomas Morstead (92.4) of the New Orleans Saints.

McAfee - who earned two Pro Bowls (2014, 2016) and All-Pro in 2014, spent eight seasons in the NFL averaging 46.4 yards per punt, and with that mark, that puts McAfee eighth all-time in NFL history and number one in the Colts franchise.

During his time at West Virginia (2005-2008), he became the program's all-time scoring leader (384) and ranks third in average yards per punt at 43.7 behind Todd Sauerbrun's (1991-94) 46.2 ypp and Nick O'Toole's (2013-15) 43.9 average.

Currently, McAfee has turned his attention to broadcasting with his show the Pat McAfee Show and McAfee and Halk Sports Talk with co-host AJ Hawk. Additionally, McAfee is a color analyst on ESPN's Thursday Night College Football and makes appearances on ESPN's College Gameday on Saturday mornings, along with appearing in WWE events.

