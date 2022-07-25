Skip to main content

Pat White is Heading to the NFL

Former West Virginia quarterback Pat White is taking his coaching talents to the NFL

On Monday, the Los Angeles Chargers announced the addition of offensive assistant Pat White to the staff.  The former West Virginia quarterback joins the organization after spending last training camp with the team as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. 

White began his coaching career in the collegiate ranks, starting at Alcorn State for two years (2018-19) before heading to South Florida (2020) then Alabama State (2021).

Nov 1, 2008; East Hartford, CT, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Pat White (5) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Connecticut Huskies at Rentschler Field.

As the starting quarterback at West Virginia, White led the Mountaineers to a 35-8 record and became the first quarterback to start and win four bowl games. White threw for 6,051 yards and 56 touchdowns in his career and added 4,480 yards and 47 scores on the ground, setting a then-NCAA record for rushing yards by a quarterback. The three-time first-team All-Big East winner (2006-08) was inducted into the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Daphne, Alabama native was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He played in 13 games as a rookie and spent part of the 2013 season with Washington. White also spent time with the Virginia Destroyers of the United Football League (2011) and the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League (2014).

