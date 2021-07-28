REPORT: Foot Injury Sidelines Tony Fields II

According to Multiple reports out of Cleveland, Browns rookie linebacker Tony Fields II was out on the first full-squad practice of camp after suffering another foot injury. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said the injury occurred during recent on-field work with rookies and quarterbacks before the entire team reported to camp Tuesday with no indication on the severity of the injury or when he will return.

Fields II missed all of the rookie minicamp in May after showing up with an injury he sustained on the opposite foot.

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tony Fields II (1) celebrates after a defensive stop during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns drafted West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II in the 5th round (153rd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields II led the Mountaineers in tackles with 88, also while registering four tackles for a loss, a sack and an interception to earn Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the year in 2020. Additionally, he was named top linebacker for the National team during the week leading up to the Reese's Senior Bowl. However, he did not play in the game.

Fields II transferred to West Virginia for his senior season after spending his first three years starting for the Arizona Wildcats, where he tallied 287 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly