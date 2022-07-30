TBT Quarterfinal Friday Review

Team Heartfire and Blue Collar U (Buffalo Alumni) tipped off the Friday night TBT doubleheader. Team Heartfire started the game on a 7-0 run in less than ninety seconds and sprung to a 12-4 lead three minutes into the game. Blue Collar U answered with a 12-4 run to tie the game. Team Heartfire's JD Sword ended the quarter with a ferocious slam, but not before Blue Collar U took the lead and held a 21-20 advantage.

The teams continued to trade baskets in the second quarter, with Team Heartfire taking a 30-26 at the media timeout but could not distance themselves from Blue Collar U as the two squads were locked a 36-36 tie at the break.

Coming out of the half, the teams continued to trade buckets with great accuracy. Blue Collar U held a 48-46 edge five minutes into the third quarter and began to pull away at the media timeout, quickly taking a 53-46 lead. Team Heartfire rallied back before the end of the third, cutting the lead to one, trailing 54-53.

Marcus Hall kicked off the fourth quarter with a quick three to bring the team Heartfire to a 56-54 lead. Hall and Justin Tuoyo of Team Heartfire hit a three apiece to extend the lead 62-57. Blue Collar U responded with a spurt to cut the lead to 66-64 and continued the momentum, hitting the Elam Ending target score of 74 with a 10-0 run to win the game 74-66.

Game two was set between Red Scare (Dayton Alumni) and Best Virginia (WVU Alumni). The game went back and forth with the team's trading baskets through the media timeout and the Red Scare holding a lead of 9-8 and pushed its lead to seven with a 9-4 run to end the first quarter, leading 19-12.

The second quarter was a good one for the Mountaineer Alumni. Best Virginia quickly got back into the game, taking the lead four minutes in 22-21. However, Red Scare took back the lead before the end of the quarter, leading 28-26 at halftime.

John Flowers started the third quarter with a quick layup to tie the game at 28. The game was back-and-forth with ties occurring frequently in the former part of the quarter. Red Scare began to pull away from Best Virginia with two threes from Ryan Mikesell, growing the lead to as much as eight. Best Virginia fought back and ended the quarter tied with Red Scare at 49.

The fourth quarter started with an Ebanks put back from a Tevin Meyers shot to take the lead 51-49. The Red Scare gained momentum after two Scoochie Smith baskets, taking the lead 57-53. The score was 59-57 going into the Elam Ending; the target score being 67. Red Scare got off to a strong start, scoring seven unanswered points. After a foul, Mikesell put the game away with a game-winning free throw. Red Scare won 67-60.

Blue Collar U will face Red Scare Sunday at 6 p.m.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - Mountaineers Now

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Jakob Janoski at @jakobjanoski