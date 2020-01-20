MountaineerMaven
Sagaba Konate Makes Highlight Reel Worthy Block In NBA G League

John Pentol

In this past Saturday's Raptors 905 game against the Canton Charge, former Mountaineer, Sagaba Konate had an unreal block that showed G League fans of why he was so dominant during his time in Morgantown.

Konate finished the game playing just three minutes and had a stat line of zero points, one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block. The Raptors 905 would go on to lose the game 106-103.

In five games played, Konate is playing 12.4 minutes per game and is averaging 6.4 points and three rebounds. He is still rehabbing from his knee surgery that he had when he was at West Virginia and is most likely playing it safe and not risking any future injury by limiting his playing time. But if he continues to make plays like this, look for his playing time to increase and for him to get more chances to make big plays like this one more often.

Mountaineer fans remember the energy and excitement Konate brought to each game led by his defensive play that helped hype up his teammates and the crowd. If he can get his knee right, and make it back to the level of play he had when he was a Mountaineer, look out G League and NBA.

