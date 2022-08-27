Saints Release Kevin White

On Saturday, New Orleans Saints receiver Kevin White was released by the organization on an injured reserve settlement according to Field Yates of ESPN. White was placed on injured reserve by the Saints on Tuesday.

White signed with the Saints in October of last year, making six appearances and one start on the season and hauled a reception for 38 yards.

The former Mountaineer standout had a bright future after 1,447 receiving yards his senior season, ranking him second in WVU program history and earning All-American status and a Biletnikoff finalist. He was drafted seventh in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and then signed a four-year, $15 million contract, including a $10 million signing bonus. However, in June of that summer, he suffered a Tibia fracture and missed his entire rookie season.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The following season, he had 13 receptions for 132 yards in the first three games, but in week four, after hauling in six passes for 55 yards, he suffered a spiral fracture of the fibula and a severe high-ankle sprain.

Then, in week one of the 2017 season, White fractured his scapula and sat out the rest of the year. He was in and out of the lineup the next season, finishing with four receptions for 92 yards in 10 appearances.

White signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals in the spring of 2019 but was released in August before the San Francisco 49ers picked him up within a week. He was placed on the practice squad before being activated in October, making three appearances on the year.

