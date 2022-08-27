Skip to main content

Saints Release Kevin White

Former West Virginia receiver Kevin White released by the New Orleans Saints

On Saturday, New Orleans Saints receiver Kevin White was released by the organization on an injured reserve settlement according to Field Yates of ESPN. White was placed on injured reserve by the Saints on Tuesday. 

White signed with the Saints in October of last year, making six appearances and one start on the season and hauled a reception for 38 yards. 

The former Mountaineer standout had a bright future after 1,447 receiving yards his senior season, ranking him second in WVU program history and earning All-American status and a Biletnikoff finalist. He was drafted seventh in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and then signed a four-year, $15 million contract, including a $10 million signing bonus. However, in June of that summer, he suffered a Tibia fracture and missed his entire rookie season.

Jul 29, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White (17) works during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

The following season, he had 13 receptions for 132 yards in the first three games, but in week four, after hauling in six passes for 55 yards, he suffered a spiral fracture of the fibula and a severe high-ankle sprain.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Then, in week one of the 2017 season, White fractured his scapula and sat out the rest of the year. He was in and out of the lineup the next season, finishing with four receptions for 92 yards in 10 appearances.

White signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals in the spring of 2019 but was released in August before the San Francisco 49ers picked him up within a week. He was placed on the practice squad before being activated in October, making three appearances on the year.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Joins Marty & McGee on ESPN to Discuss the Backyard Brawl

By Schuyler Callihan
Untitled design - 2022-08-27T121938.010
Football

Week 1 Odds: West Virginia at Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18931437_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Will Grier Makes Final Statement for Cowboys' Backup Job

By Schuyler Callihan
WVU Football helmet
Football

WATCH: WVU's New Uniform Featured on SportsCenter

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18930341_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith Wins Starting Job, Pete Carroll Explains Why He's the Guy

By Schuyler Callihan
Ryan Crooks
WVU Mens Soccer

Patience is a Virtue for WVU Men's Soccer

By Julia Mellett
Victor Scott - WVU Baseball
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Victor Scott Hits First Home Run as a Pro

By Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall
USATSI_18691494_168388579_lowres (1)
Big 12

WATCH: New Big 12 Commish Stunned by WVU's State-of-the-Art Facilities

By Schuyler Callihan