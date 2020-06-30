Quinton Spain Wins Iron Bills Award

Former West Virginia offensive lineman and current Buffalo Bills left guard Quinton Spain was recently named Iron Bills Champion following the Iron Bills Games (an offseason incentive program to break up the monotony of offseason workouts).

In an article written by the Mark Mulville of Buffalo News, Spain credited his offseason accomplishment with the fact he lost 20-pounds, dropping from 351-lbs to 331-lbs, transferring fat to muscle. Also, crediting his diet and his makeshift workout area in his garage at his home in West Virginia.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players were divided up by position groups where in previous seasons, they were drafted. The offensive line won the Iron Bills Games and Spain was also recognized as a good teammate.

Prior to the offseason workouts. Spain signed a three-year $15-million contract with the Bills after signing a one-year deal in 2019 where he didn’t allow a sack in all 16 games started.

Following his senior season at West Virginia, Quinton Spain earned first-team All-Big 12 by ESPN, second-team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press, and All-Big 12 Honorable mention by Big 12 coaches before signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft.

Coincidentally, Spain made his NFL debut in October of 2015 against the Bills, and in 2016, Spain won and retained the starting left guard job through the 2018 season starting in 42 games.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly