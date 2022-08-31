Skip to main content

Trevon Wesco Scooped up by the Bears

Former West Virginia tight end Trevon Wesco finds a new home in the Windy City

After the New York Jets released tight end Trevon Wesco yesterday, the Chicago Bears claimed the former West Virginia Mountaineer on Wednesday. 

The Jets never really utilized Wesco, but he appeared in 40 games including 12 starts. He was targeted just 12 times during his three years as a Jet, catching six for 87 yards for an average of 14.5 yards per reception. 

New York Jets tight end Trevon Wesco (47) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Wesco was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft following a productive season senior. The Martinsburg, WV native hauled in 26 receptions for 366 yards in his final season as a Mountaineer - 13 of those receptions for 200 yards came in the final four games of the season. 

