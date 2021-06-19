WATCH: Alek Manoah Tossed From Orioles Game

On Saturday, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah was ejected from the game against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning after beaning Oriole hitter Maikel Franco.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) reacts after being thrown out of the game in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto grabbed an early 2-0 advantage in the top of the first, but Baltimore tied the game with solo home runs in the second and third innings. Then in the bottom of the fourth, the Orioles has one out and one on before Ryan Mountcastle lifted a two-run shot followed by a solo shot from DJ Stewart. On the next pitch, Monoah hit Franco in the left shoulder. The two quickly exchanged words, and the benches cleared, but bo brawl occurred. However, Manoah was tossed from the game after a rough outing. He finished the afternoon giving up five runs on three home runs in 3.1 innings.

The former West Virginia Mountaineer hurler came into the game with a 2.66 ERA with 21 strikeouts on the season. Following Saturday's start, his ERA jumped to 4.27, but his six strikeouts put his season total to 27.

