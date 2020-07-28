MountaineerMaven
WATCH: Jevon Carter Room Tour NBA Bubble Life Edition

Christopher Hall

It's not often you get to see the life behind the man that's been described as a junkyard dog on the basketball court, but Phoenix Suns guard Jevon Carter gave a tour of his room inside the NBA bubble. 

The former Mountaineer guard goes through his personal items but was a little astonished that Carter has a Playstation 4. I just never imagined Carter as a gamer, although he does say he "doesn't play much" while also stating he does "get bored."

What doesn't come as a surprise is how organized he keeps his room considering how buttoned-up he is on the court. 

Carter has been playing above his season average during the scrimmages inside the NBA bubble. Through three games, Carter is averaging 8.7 points compared to 4.6 in the regular season. He's also averaging 2.3 steals, 2.3 assists, and three rebounds all above his regular season averages. 

Carter had solidified the backup point guard role behind Ricky Rubio right before the NBA shut down due to COVID-19. However, The Suns acquired Cam Payne before players reported to the NBA bubble 

While it may be considered that Carter his playing for the final spot on the roster heading into next season, he is outperforming Cam Payne but by a slim margin. Payne is averaging 5.6 points, 1.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 3.3 rebounds per game. 

The Suns went 2-1 in their three scrimmage games before the NBA restart. Pheonix and Washington Friday at 4:00 pm. 

PrincessP
PrincessP

JC is STILL The Hardest Working Man in the NBA !! Gettin' It DONE !!

