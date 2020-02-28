MountaineerMaven
What Is Next for Sagaba Konate?

Anthony G. Halkias

It seems silly to remind Mountaineer fans about Sagaba Konate. 

While one could argue that Konate's departure from Morgantown wasn't handled under ideal circumstances, his on-court value remains unquestioned. From two handed blocks on SportsCenter to slamming it on the other end, Konate filled Mountaineer fans with realms of excitement. 

With high hopes of a return to Morgantown for his final season, fans waited and waited for the decision of Konate. To many fans surprise, Konate elected to forgo his senior campaign in Morgantown and took his unique two handed blocks to the NBA. After being labeled as an undersized project and concerns surrounding his health, Konate went undrafted. A couple weeks later, the Raptors signed the former Mountaineer. 

He was eventually waived by the Raptors and sent to their G-League affiliate, Raptors 905. The Raptors did see value in Konate. They enjoyed his ability to challenge opponents in the paint and on the defensive side of things. However, the organization wasn't high on the fact that Konate is only 6'7" and didn't really fit the mold of the new NBA model. 

With this being said, the Raptors hoped that Konate could improve in the G-League and maybe earn his way up to Toronto’s active roster. Those hopes stalled when Konate went down with a fractured metatarsal. He made his return to 905 in January and has played in several games since. In 14 games, he has averaged, 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and just 7 minutes of playing time. He was on pace for much more meaningful minutes, but the injury set him back. 

The jury is still out on the project of Konate. The only fact that the Raptors can cling to is that they signed him as a project, not a prospect. Meaning, the Raptors put very little stock into him. The NBA game has evolved and small ball isn't a laughing matter anymore. Could this mean that the 6' 7", 22-year-old may actually still make it on an NBA roster in the for the foreseeable future? 

Pump the brakes. The only real way that Konate could be serviceable to an NBA team would be if they were really in on small ball. For example, Konate could actually fit and build in Houston. But only because he fits their scheme. He also needs to get faster and be able to run up and down the floor. The Raptors see him as a forward and only a forward, meaning he needs to figure out his style of play as a forward. and also has to figure out a more offensive minded game. In a league that continues to evolve, Konate may not be suited for the NBA. 

Next Chapter?

That remains to be answered at this moment in time. However, with the information that is public, the Raptors will do what they can to continue to develop the 6' 7" shot blocker. With health being a concern and a questionable fit in the modern day NBA, an evolving league, Konate might have to find work overseas. M

What do you think is next for the former Mountaineer? Discuss in the comment section below!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

Sags should've stayed & played his Senior season. He needed to develop his game. Now he'll be lucky to be a marginal NBA guy--or even a presence on some unknown generic overseas team. Could've been A Great MOUNTAINEER. Now he's just an afterthought of what could've been. Good Luck Sags.

