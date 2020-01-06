Where and How to Vote For Jevon Carter For NBA All-Star 2020

For the past few years, the NBA has allowed the fans to vote for their favorite players to help them make the NBA All-Star game. The fan vote accounts for 50 percent of the total vote that determines the starters for the game. Current players and media members determine the remaining 50 percent. Each ballot has a place to vote for two guards and three frontcourt players from both the Western and Eastern conferences. Reserves are chosen by the coaches and league commissioner, Adam Silver.

So West Virginia fans can help Jevon get to the NBA All-Star 2020 by voting for him every day, once per day. You can vote once every 24 hours. If every Mountaineer fan (roughly 1.8 million in West Virginia alone) could vote once per day, every day, until voting ends, we could potentially see a Mountaineer in the NBA All-Star Game.

Where you can vote:

https://vote.nba.com/en

How to vote:

On the West side of the bracket, click on one of the blue bubbles with the "+" in it that is near the three-point line. A new screen will appear with the faces of the top players in the NBA. In "search for players" type "Carter" and Jevon is the only player to appear. Click the blue "vote" button under his photo. Then at the bottom of the screen, click "View Your Picks". From here you can pick the other nine players if you would like or you can go ahead and click "Review and Submit". It will bring you to a new screen that will ask for your name, email, and zip code. Fill in those parts, check the box that says "I'm not a robot" then click "Submit Vote". Once you see a screen that says "Thank You" then you know your vote has been counted for.

Please share this as many times as you can with as many people as possible to try and help Jevon get to NBA All-Star 2020.