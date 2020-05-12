MountaineerMaven
Will Josh Norwood Make the Seahawks' 53-Man Roster?

Anthony G. Halkias

Leading up to the draft, questions surrounded former Mountaineer Josh Norwood involving his draft stock. After ESPN draft pundit Mel Kiper's defensive back rankings went live, it became clear that Josh Norwood was an unlikely draftee. 

After rounds one through seven ceased, Norwood was left waiting. Eventually, the Seattle Seahawks would go on to sign him as an undrafted free agent. 

While just making it on an NFL roster is an incredible accomplishment, Mountaineer faithfuls are left curious. Will Josh Norwood make the final 53-man roster?

First, it is critical to articulate that all undrafted free agents, as well as even some draftees will face an uphill battle in order to make rosters. Norwood is no exception, but he does have NFL potential. 

The Case for Norwood: 

Norwood is a mini Karl Joseph and I assure you that's a compliment. Not in stature, but in the way he plays the game. When you turn on the tape for Norwood you'll notice his effort stands out. He is everywhere on the field and isn't shy about making a Joseph-esque play. 

He has great football intellect, reads the quarterback well and is above average in coverage. With all the film and games I have watched on Norwood, I noticed his effort above everything else. If that effort carries over into Seattle training camp, well then Norwood might have a legit shot. But, effort alone won't get you onto an NFL roster.

The Case against Norwood:

His senior campaign in Morgantown was off to a solid start - 63 tackles, 6 pass break ups and an interception in just nine games. Norwood's career at West Virginia was cut short in November after an injury occurred while making a diving interception against Kansas State.

At 5' 8" and just 178 pounds, Norwood is a tad undersized. Combine that with the injury and it becomes more evident why the star defensive back didn't get much attention from draft experts. 

Norwood is currently listed as the fourth free safety on the Seahawks' roster. 

In my own opinion, I am not expecting Norwood to make the final cut. This is not a knock on the former Mountaineer, but the Seahawks have a pretty heavy defensive back roster. With questions still circulating about COVID-19 and the ramifications it'll have on training camp, nothing is off the table. I do, however, expect Norwood to carry his work ethic to the next level, wherever that might be. 

What do you all think? Will Norwood make the final roster or will he end up somewhere else? Let us know in the comment section below. 

