Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 12

'Eer of the Week: Bruce Irvin

Bruce Irvin

Carolina Panthers (NFL)

LB/DE | 6-3 | 250

Atlanta, Ga.

Bruce Irvin earns himself the 'Eer of the Week award following his performance against the Saints on Sunday. Irvin recorded 4 tackles and also sacked the quarterback for the fifth time this year.

Next game: 12/1 @ Redskins

'Eers who played or were active:

Mark Glowinski

Indianapolis Colts (NFL)

G | 6-4 | 310

Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Mark Glowinski started and played in all 67 offensive plays in the Colts 20-17 loss to Houston on Thursday night.

Next game: 12/1 vs Titans

Nick Kwiatkoski

Chicago Bears (NFL)

LB | 6-2 | 243

Bethel Park, Pa.

Nick Kwiatkoski started and recorded 5 tackles (1 for loss) in the Bears 19-14 victory over the Giants.

Next game: 11/28 @ Detroit

Daryl Worley

Oakland Raiders (NFL)

CB | 6-1 | 215

Philadelphia, Pa.

Daryl Worley recorded 2 tackles and broke up a pass during the Raiders blowout loss to the Jets.

Next game: 12/1 @ Kansas City

Tavon Austin Dallas Cowboys (NFL) WR | 5-8 | 179 Baltimore, Md.

Tavon Austin saw action on just 13 offensive plays. Austin also played one special teams play.

Next game: 11/28 vs Bills

Trevon Wesco

New York Jets (NFL)

TE | 6-3 | 267

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Trevon Wesco played in 13 offensive snaps for the Jets on Sunday.

Next game: 12/1 @ Bengals

Quinton Spain

Buffalo Bills (NFL)

G | 6-4 | 330

Petersburg, Va.

Quinton Spain played all 80 snaps for the Bills on Sunday. Spain also saw action on 4 special teams plays, where he even recorded a tackle.

Next game: 11/28 @ Dallas

Will Grier

Carolina Panthers (NFL)

QB | 6-1 | 220

Charlotte, N.C.

Will Grier was active, but did not see any playing time.

Next game: 12/1 vs Redskins

Najee Goode

Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)

LB | 6-0 | 244

Cleveland, Ohio

Najee Goode recorded 1 special teams tackle for the Jaguars on Sunday. Goode saw action in 22 plays for the special team unit.

Next game: 12/1 vs Tampa Bay

Rasul Douglas

Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)

CB | 6-2 | 209

East Orange, N.J.

Rasul Douglas saw action on just 6 defensive plays for the Eagles on Sunday. Douglas also played in 20 special team plays.

Next game: 12/1 @ Miami

Wendell Smallwood

Washington Redskins (NFL)

RB | 5-10 | 208

Wilmington, Del.

Wendell Smallwood caught one ball for 3 yards in the Redskins victory on Sunday. Smallwood also recorded 2 tackles on special teams.

Next game: 12/1 @ Carolina

'Eers that did not play:

Kyzir White Los Angeles Chargers (NFL) LB | 6-2 | 218 Macungie, Pa.

Bye Week

Next game: 12/1 @ Denver

Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks (NFL)

QB | 6-3 | 221

Miramar, Fla.

Geno Smith was active, but did not see any action.

Next game: 12/2 vs Vikings

David Long

Tennessee Titans (NFL)

LB | 5-11 | 225

Cincinnati, Ohio

David Long played in just 2 defensive plays for the Titans on Sunday. He also saw action on 13 special team plays.

Next game: 12/1 @ Colts

Adam Pankey

Green Bay Packers (NFL)

OL | 6-5 | 313

Hamilton, Ohio

Adam Pankey was assigned to the active roster for the game but did not see any action. He was moved up following the injury of teammate Lane Taylor.

Next game: 12/1 @ Giants

Gary Jennings

Miami Dolphins (NFL)

WR | 6-1 | 216

Stafford, Va.

Gary Jennings was placed on the injured reserve list this week.

Next game: IR

Yodny Cajuste

New England Patriots (NFL)

OL | 6-5 | 310

Miami, Fla.

Yodny Cajuste is still recovering from a quadricep injury. It's still unknown when he will return to the football field.

Next game: Injury List

David Sills V

New York Giants (NFL)

WR | 6-3 | 211

Wilmington, Del.

David Sills was assigned to the Giants' practice squad on Sept. 2.

Next game: Practice squad

Shelton Gibson

Cleveland Browns (NFL)

WR | 5-11 | 191

Cleveland, Ohio

Shelton Gibson was signed to the Browns practice squad on Sept. 2.

Next game: Practice squad

Karl Joseph

Oakland Raiders (NFL)

S | 5-10 | 200

Orlando, Fla.

Karl Joseph was moved to the injured reserve.

Next game: IR

