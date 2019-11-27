Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 12
'Eer of the Week: Bruce Irvin
Bruce Irvin
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
LB/DE | 6-3 | 250
Atlanta, Ga.
Bruce Irvin earns himself the 'Eer of the Week award following his performance against the Saints on Sunday. Irvin recorded 4 tackles and also sacked the quarterback for the fifth time this year.
Next game: 12/1 @ Redskins
'Eers who played or were active:
Mark Glowinski
Indianapolis Colts (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 310
Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Mark Glowinski started and played in all 67 offensive plays in the Colts 20-17 loss to Houston on Thursday night.
Next game: 12/1 vs Titans
Nick Kwiatkoski
Chicago Bears (NFL)
LB | 6-2 | 243
Bethel Park, Pa.
Nick Kwiatkoski started and recorded 5 tackles (1 for loss) in the Bears 19-14 victory over the Giants.
Next game: 11/28 @ Detroit
Daryl Worley
Oakland Raiders (NFL)
CB | 6-1 | 215
Philadelphia, Pa.
Daryl Worley recorded 2 tackles and broke up a pass during the Raiders blowout loss to the Jets.
Next game: 12/1 @ Kansas City
Tavon Austin Dallas Cowboys (NFL) WR | 5-8 | 179 Baltimore, Md.
Tavon Austin saw action on just 13 offensive plays. Austin also played one special teams play.
Next game: 11/28 vs Bills
Trevon Wesco
New York Jets (NFL)
TE | 6-3 | 267
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Trevon Wesco played in 13 offensive snaps for the Jets on Sunday.
Next game: 12/1 @ Bengals
Quinton Spain
Buffalo Bills (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 330
Petersburg, Va.
Quinton Spain played all 80 snaps for the Bills on Sunday. Spain also saw action on 4 special teams plays, where he even recorded a tackle.
Next game: 11/28 @ Dallas
Will Grier
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
QB | 6-1 | 220
Charlotte, N.C.
Will Grier was active, but did not see any playing time.
Next game: 12/1 vs Redskins
Najee Goode
Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)
LB | 6-0 | 244
Cleveland, Ohio
Najee Goode recorded 1 special teams tackle for the Jaguars on Sunday. Goode saw action in 22 plays for the special team unit.
Next game: 12/1 vs Tampa Bay
Rasul Douglas
Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)
CB | 6-2 | 209
East Orange, N.J.
Rasul Douglas saw action on just 6 defensive plays for the Eagles on Sunday. Douglas also played in 20 special team plays.
Next game: 12/1 @ Miami
Wendell Smallwood
Washington Redskins (NFL)
RB | 5-10 | 208
Wilmington, Del.
Wendell Smallwood caught one ball for 3 yards in the Redskins victory on Sunday. Smallwood also recorded 2 tackles on special teams.
Next game: 12/1 @ Carolina
'Eers that did not play:
Kyzir White Los Angeles Chargers (NFL) LB | 6-2 | 218 Macungie, Pa.
Bye Week
Next game: 12/1 @ Denver
Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks (NFL)
QB | 6-3 | 221
Miramar, Fla.
Geno Smith was active, but did not see any action.
Next game: 12/2 vs Vikings
David Long
Tennessee Titans (NFL)
LB | 5-11 | 225
Cincinnati, Ohio
David Long played in just 2 defensive plays for the Titans on Sunday. He also saw action on 13 special team plays.
Next game: 12/1 @ Colts
Adam Pankey
Green Bay Packers (NFL)
OL | 6-5 | 313
Hamilton, Ohio
Adam Pankey was assigned to the active roster for the game but did not see any action. He was moved up following the injury of teammate Lane Taylor.
Next game: 12/1 @ Giants
Gary Jennings
Miami Dolphins (NFL)
WR | 6-1 | 216
Stafford, Va.
Gary Jennings was placed on the injured reserve list this week.
Next game: IR
Yodny Cajuste
New England Patriots (NFL)
OL | 6-5 | 310
Miami, Fla.
Yodny Cajuste is still recovering from a quadricep injury. It's still unknown when he will return to the football field.
Next game: Injury List
David Sills V
New York Giants (NFL)
WR | 6-3 | 211
Wilmington, Del.
David Sills was assigned to the Giants' practice squad on Sept. 2.
Next game: Practice squad
Shelton Gibson
Cleveland Browns (NFL)
WR | 5-11 | 191
Cleveland, Ohio
Shelton Gibson was signed to the Browns practice squad on Sept. 2.
Next game: Practice squad
Karl Joseph
Oakland Raiders (NFL)
S | 5-10 | 200
Orlando, Fla.
Karl Joseph was moved to the injured reserve.
Next game: IR
