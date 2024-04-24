Noah Farrakhan is Entering the Transfer Portal
West Virginia University guard Noah Farrakhan is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
Farrakhan averaged 7.7 points per game for the Mountaineers. In his first eight games of the 2023-24 season, he reached double figures in six of the contests, averaging 12.6 points during the stretch.
The Newark, New Jersey, native signed with WVU in August after transferring from Eastern Michigan. Farrakhan averaged 14.2 points per game in seasons at Eastern Michigan, including registering a career-high 31 points against Northern Illinois in year one.
Farrakhan spent his freshmen season at East Carolina where he averaged 3,0 ppg in 12 appearances.
