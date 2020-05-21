MountaineerMaven
2021 CB Maxwell Hairston Names Top Schools, Sets Decision Date

Jonathan Martin


West Bloomfield (Mich.) Class of 2021 cornerback Maxwell Hairston has inched closer to closing out his recruitment - naming his top eight schools and setting a commitment date.

Hairston lists Arkansas, Boston College, Kansas, Cincinnati, Iowa State, West Virginia, Ole Miss and Temple among his final list of suitors.

He plans to announce his commitment on June 3.

West Virginia has been searching for defensive secondary help for their current class and believes Hairston is a key piece.


“They [WVU] made the list because they got after me early in the recruiting process being my second Power Five,” Hairston said. “The coaching staff and I feel like I could turn things around if I do end up picking WVU.”

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound, Hairston, originally received his West Virginia offer from Al Pogue, who eventually departed for Auburn. Since then, however, Dontae Wright has led the charge and has made quite the impression.

“It was cool, kind of caught me off guard a bit,” Hairston said, describing the transition in recruiters. “He [Wright] is a real good guy and keeps it real with you. I respect that.”

West Virginia currently holds eight commitments for the Class of 2021.

