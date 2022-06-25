BREAKING: 2023 LB Commits to WVU

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall and Schuyler Callihan, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

On Saturday, Denver, North Carolina linebacker Ben Cutter (6'1", 210-lbs) announced via social media his commitment to play for the West Virginia University Mountaineers.

Cutter was regarded as one of the best 2023 linebackers in the state of North Carolina racking up 158 tackles (13.2 tackles per game), four forced fumbles, one pick six, and a sack last season while averaging 6.3 yards per carry toting the rock out of the backfield.

Cutter also held offers from Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Liberty and Louisville to name a few.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly