Florida LB "Excited" About Recent West Virginia Offer

West Virginia recently offered class of 2022 linebacker Mekhi Mason out of Monsignor Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Florida. Mason stated he “loved” and was “excited” about the recent offer from the Mountaineers.

Mason is a physical and athletic linebacker. He has a quick burst, can shed blocks, slips through holes, and attacks the ball with bad intentions, but Mason says he can always improve his tackling.

Coming in at 6-2 220-lbs, Mason has the length the coaching staff looks for but admittedly will take football players no matter the measurements, and Mason, checks off both those boxes.

"I think I will be a great fit with the defense and the program," said Mason. Also mentioning that he likes the way current Mountaineer Tykee Smith plays within the defense.

Along with West Virginia, Mason currently holds offers from Syracuse and Louisville but when it comes to his decision: “Feeling like I’m at home and somewhere where I can grow as a football player and a man,” said Mason.

Mason has no decision date set but has narrowed the timeline down to sometime between spring and the end of the summer.

