Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Chrisdasson Saint-Jean

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall and Schuyler Callihan, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The West Virginia football program received a commitment from class of 2023 offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean on Monday. The six-foot-seven big man held offers from Syracuse, Pitt, Marshall, Maryland and Purdue to name a few.

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Naturally, at 6'7" his size is noticeable on film but it's his relentlessness that standouts out. You got to like a big guy that mercilessly plays through the whistle.

He's shows off his athleticism coming off of the line of scrimmage and getting to the second level to engage linebackers. At times he's moving them back as fast as the running back is weaving through the defense.

Saint-Jean highlights his strength planting edge rushers on their back with his upper body and is sure to land on his opponents in the running game.

As a multisport athlete, he's got solid footwork to protect the edge and get up field. He participates in track and field, throwing events and weightlifting.

Last year he posted a bench of 360 pounds, hit a 305-pound clean and jerk at 270 pounds and placed 16th in Florida’s 3A state weightlifting meet in the unlimited weight class.

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly