Highlights + Evaluation of WVU TE Commit Will Dixon

Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest tight end commit

On Thursday night, 2023 tight end Will Dixon announced his commitment to the West Virginia University football program. Instead, he will be part of the 2022 class. 

Highlights:

Listed at 6'5" 230-pounds, Dixon uses his big frame well in the rushing and passing games and is a physical presence within the offense. His frame jumps off the screen, but his soft hands provide the highlights, hauling in passes over the shoulder and in the middle of the field while fighting off traffic before barreling his way towards the endzone. Versatility is key in today's game, and Dixon has the versatility to split out wide and as an extension in the run game, lining off tackle in a three-point stance and is a ferocious blocker.  

