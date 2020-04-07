Inside the Commit: QB Will Crowder

West Virginia has found their quarterback for the Class of 2021, securing a commitment from Gardendale (AL) standout, Will Crowder.

Crowder, 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, claimed additional offers from Iowa State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Boise State among others.

In our latest – Inside the Commit, Player Spotlight – Mountaineer Maven breaks down the newest commitment.

What to Like:

This past season at Gardendale (AL) High, he completed just over 70% of his passes for 2,615 yards and 25 touchdowns. Despite mostly being a pro-style quarterback, Crowder isn’t uncomfortable outside of the pocket. He also rushed for over 500 yards last season.

Crowder’s film clearly highlights his greatest skillset – throwing the football. His mechanics are pure with a passing motion that is precise. He doesn’t bring his arm back too far and keeps a good angle. While his film doesn’t show too many deep passes his accuracy appears to be high – as noted in his junior statistics.

While throwing the football is his greatest strength Crowder has ability to move around in the pocket. His feet and hips move well, showcasing this overall athleticism. Often in shotgun, running play action, he gets out to the flat quickly having a clearer passing angle to the flat. He also can work around a defender on the edge while still able to keep his eyes downfield.