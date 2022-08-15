Jahiem White's Road to WVU: Chasing Records in My Last Ride

What’s good Mountaineer Nation?

July was a great month. I got a week off and headed down to Brownsville, Tennessee. I stayed with my Godmom’s family at their house. Ate a lot of great food, went swimming, did some piano playing and of course, played some Madden. On our way back home, we stopped for the weekend in Washington, D.C., which was a lot of fun. So many people and so much to see. Hit up the White House and the Holocaust Museum. Ended the trip with the Museum of National History. That’s where I picked up my dinosaur you see in the pic, and yes it roars.

Only two weeks until we suit up for the season. It’s crazy that this is my last ride. Only 10 guaranteed games. I need a little over 700 yards to break the school rushing record and I need 2,200 yards to break the county rushing record. I can’t wait to start checking off yards. I want to break them both. Every game I play, I’m playing with a focus I haven’t had before. Senior year feels different.

There are five games I’m looking forward to the most. Woodland Hills is the first. We play them in Week 1 at Chambersburg. They are a tough team and will give us legit competition. They have the most players from any high school in PA to go to the league. In Week 2 we have Hempfield and then in week three we have Carlisle. All the above teams aren’t on our regular schedule. So it’s fun to play against bigger teams in a higher class.

The two local teams I look most forward to are Dallastown and Central. Dallastown is fun because I play Kenny Johnson (Pitt commit). Kenny is a great athlete and a better person. There is no feeling like running down the field with Kenny chasing after me. That pushes me to a different level. Also, stay on the lookout for Michael Scott, Dallastown’s sophomore receiver. He is talented, and fast. Our local rivalry is Central. Everyone comes to that game. It’s a vibe. Both teams want to win and everyone is playing at a high caliber.

It’s like the calm before the storm today. Practice with pads starts tomorrow. My cleats are ready to go (thanks to Jason Farley at Farley Customs). He knocked them out of the park. Gloves are stashed in my locker, I think you may all recognize the logo on them. Pads are bought and the backplate is on.

I’ve been back “home” to WVU a few times this summer. Every time I’m there I get some new coaching advice from Coach Scott. I went to many colleges during the recruiting journey and I met many coaches. I can tell you all, that the staff at WVU is different. I can’t wait to be a Mountaineer. I love the players, they are so much fun to be around and they have so much energy. The WVU fans have all shown me so much love. I appreciate you all. It’s time to start chasing yards and breaking records up here. I’ll post again after game four. Wish me luck, and a healthy season.

