    December 15, 2021
    OFFICIAL: WR Jeremiah Aaron Signs with West Virginia

    The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Jeremiah Aaron.
    WR Jeremiah Aaron

    Height: 6'0" Weight: 190 lbs

    Hometown: Natchitoches, LA

    Junior College: Navarro College (TX)

    Power Five Offers:

    West Virginia, Louisville

    Group of Five Offers:

    Hawaii, Lousiana, Old Dominion, Texas State, Troy, UNLV, UTSA

    Evaluation:

    Aaron is a playmaker in all three levels of the passing game using his speed and solid route running. His open field awareness is what leads to his yards after catch. He maybe undervalued due to his size but makes up for it in toughness in fighting for the ball and blocking on the outside. 

    49 receptions 911 yards 18.6 YPC

    Playing time projection:

    Aaron has the potential to provide immediate depth inside and out, especially after the departure of Isaiah Esdale. 

