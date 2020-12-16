OFFICIAL: DL Brayden Dudley Signs with West Virginia

Height: 6'3" Weight: 250

Hometown: Hoschton, Georgia

High school: Mill Creek

Power Five Offers:

Michigan State

Group of Five Offers:

Air Force, Appalachian State, Bowling Green, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State, Liberty, UCF, Western Kentucky.

Evaluation:

He has a really good jump off the line of scrimmage and stays low, providing a strong push off the edge. He's got the closing speed to chase down a scrambling quarterback and make a quarterback's life a hard time. With the Mountaineers stacking up defensive lineman, it is hard to say where exactly he fits in when it comes to where he will line up. However, he could be one of those "positionless" defensive lineman that can play all across the defensive front. Being that he checks in at 6'3", 250-pounds, it is likely that he could make a living as an edge rusher.

Playing time projection:

The defensive line continues to get deeper as the Neal Brown era enters year three and it's going to get harder for underclassmen to get early playing time. However, defensive line coach Jordan Lesley likes rotating his players to keep them fresh. Dudley, may take a couple of years to be a driving force of the defense, but has the potential to be an early contributor.

