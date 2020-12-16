OFFICIAL: DB Aubrey Burks Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Aubrey Burks

Height: 6'0" Weight: 180

Hometown: Auburndale, Florida

High school: Auburndale

Power Five Offers:

Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Pitt, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Washington State.

Group of Five Offers:

Appalachain State, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Florida International, Georgia State, Kent State, Marshall, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Temple, UCF, USF, Western Kentucky.

Evaluation:

The staff talks about recruiting football players and Burks fits the mold. Burks is a ballhawk. He is fast and has solid pursuit to the ball carrier.

Playing time projection:

Burks playmaking ability may find him some early playing time and wouldn't be surprised if ends up playing behind Tykee Smith and finding more playing time as the season progresses.

