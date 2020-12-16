Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
OFFICIAL: DE Edward Vesterinen Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Edward Vesterinen
Author:
Publish date:

DE Edward Vesterinen

Height: 6’4” Weight: 240 

Hometown: Helsinki, Finland

High school: Helsinki Roosters

Power Five Offers: 

West Virginia

Group of Five Offers: 

Umass, Coastal Carolina

Evaluation:

He has size, strength, and quickness to shed blocks and get down the line of scrimmage, spending most of his time in the backfield. Additionally, has a back for getting finding the ball and reacting. 

Playing time projection:

He is a raw talent but talented nonetheless and takes in coaching. He has good size but may need to get a little bigger. I could see him getting into the rotation early in his career but I think he is a couple years away for competing for the starting job. 

