Recent Offensive Line Offer Talks WVU Offer, Potential Visit Date

McDonough (Ga.) offensive lineman Bryson Estes is fresh off receiving an offer from West Virginia.

Estes, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound, center, learned of the offer after communication with offensive line coach, Matt Moore.

“I was really excited to receive the offer,” said Estes. “It means a lot because this is what I’ve been working hard for. I have been in touch with Coach [Matt] Moore for a good while. We have messaged a lot for a few months. He called last week for the offer.”

Estes plans to visit West Virginia in early February – with hopes of seeing if the Mountaineers can offer what he’s looking for in a future home.

“I hope to get up there soon for a visit,” he said. “I tentatively plan to get there on Saturday, February 1st if everything works out. I look forward to getting to know the WVU staff and seeing how I like Morgantown.”

“I’m just looking forward to seeing the football facilities, weight room, student housing and what the town is like,” explained Estes. “I want to see how I get along with the coaching staff and all the people and how I like the town.”

Estes has no shortage of offers – as West Virginia joined Penn State, Mississippi State, Memphis, Boston College and Nebraska among others. And while he doesn’t want to rush a commitment – a decision could come sooner rather than later.

“I would definitely like to make a decision before going back to school this fall if not before,” said Estes. “The recruiting process is pretty cool. It is fun visiting places and meeting the coaches. It is starting to get a little stressful because I know I need to start narrowing my choices.”