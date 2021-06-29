Recently Offered Mani Powell Places WVU in His Top 6

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The West Virginia football coaching staff extended an offer to Mani Powell following the recent 7on7/Big Man Challenge held last week.

“It went well I felt I performed well and left the place with no doubt about that,” and “It made me happy to see my work at the camp paid off.” Adding, “It’s another opportunity to play at the next level, so I’m always grateful, humble, and blessed, of course.”

Then, on Monday, the 6’2” linebacker out of Canton, OH, posted his top six schools on social media that featured Michigan, Toledo, Arkansas, Syracuse, Indiana, and West Virginia. Also holds offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Ball State, Kent State, Buffalo, Akron, Liberty, Missouri, Buffalo, and Western Michigan.

Powell gave some insight on what is enticing about the WVU football program. “I think it’s well-structured and that they play in a great scheme for my position.”

He also listed some criteria on what he is looking for when it comes to making a decision. “A well-put-together program surrounded by people who love people and bring them in to be family. And a place I can be comfortable living at for four years or more,” he said.

Powell is looking to visit Morgantown soon, but no official date has been set.

