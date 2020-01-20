MountaineerMaven
Top 2022 Receiver Target Comes Away Impressed Following 2nd Visit to WVU

Jonathan Martin

Westerville (Oh.) class of 2022 athlete Kaden Saunders made a return trip to West Virginia over the weekend for junior day.

Though not his first trip to Morgantown – Saunders capitalized on the opportunity to revisit the Mountaineers and further evaluate the program.

“It was a good, I loved it,” Saunders explained. “I love the family atmosphere and Coach [Neal] Brown is rebuilding that program the right way.”

‘I just enjoyed being around all of the coaches and some of the players. We had a lot of time to talk and play some games. Just an overall good time.”

A large portion of the visit was centered around spending time with new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker – someone whom a relationship was already established with from him time at Penn State.

“I talked to Coach [Gerad] Parker the most,” Saunders said. “It was good. We talked some ball and how his coaching style is. Coach Parker knows what he’s doing with the receivers.”

“I like the way he coaches and how he develops his guys,” he continued. “He is truthful and is always trying to make his guys better.”

Saunders, 5-foot-10, 170-pounds, holds offers from West Virginia, Penn State, Michigan and Indiana among others.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Looks like adding Coach Parker is already helping

Recruiting

