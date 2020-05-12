MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Makes Top 10 for 2021 JUCO Corner

Jonathan Martin

West Virginia has made the cut for 2021 cornerback Khyree Jackson, as the East Mississippi C.C. standout unveiled his Top 10.

Other programs joining WVU are Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas Tech.

Jackson is expected to graduate in December and able to enroll at his college destination in January.

Jackson, 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, is a priority for the Mountaineer staff who is in search to add help in the secondary for the Class of 2021.

West Virginia currently holds one commitment this cycle in the defensive backfield - safety, Saint McLeod.

