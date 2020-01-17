MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Offers 2021 Offensive Lineman

Jonathan Martin

Sometimes the smallest of conversations can have the biggest impact.

That is certainly the case for Bastian Swinney upon learning of his scholarship offer from West Virginia.

Swinney, 6-foot-6, 280-pounds, offensive tackle, was "elated" to hear that he had earned the offer from the Mountaineers.

“Coach [Matt] Moore shot me a phone call, short and sweet, just letting me know I have the opportunity to play football there,” Swinney said. “It was complete shock. Very surprised to be able to have a chance to join this program. It felt amazing and made my day.”

The Mountaineers join a long, impressive list of offers for the Edina Senior (Minneapolis, MN) lineman – including Missouri, Indiana, Michigan, TCU and Nebraska among others.

Though a date for a potential visit to Morgantown isn’t penciled in just yet – Swinney is confident in what he’s wanting to see in a future home.

“It goes education, football, then location,” he explained. “It needs to feel like a second home where I can excel in my studies and as a football player.”

