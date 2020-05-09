MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Offers 2022 Quarterback Sam Horn

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia has offered Class of 2022 quarterback, Sam Horn.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound, Suwanee (Ga.) signal caller received his offer earlier this week.

The Mountaineers join Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, and Virginia Tech as Power Five programs who have extended an offer.

As a junior, Horn threw for over 2300 yards and 22 touchdowns.

West Virginia continues to survey the quarterback market for the Class of 2022. In late-April the Mountaineers extended an offer to Fort Branch (IN) standout, Brady Allen.

Barring a change in philosophy or need it is likely Neal Brown and staff continue with their one quarterback per class routine. They signed Garrett Greene for the Class of 2020 and currently hold a commitment from Will Crowder for the 2021 cycle. 

