West Virginia Signee Earns Honor for Exploits Off the Field

West Virginia offensive line signee Zach Frazier has earned local recognition, but not for his standout play on the gridiron. As he heads toward the end of his senior campaign, the burly Fairmont Senior Polar Bear has been named Athlete of the Week by north-central West Virginia news station, WBOY in honor of his dominating performance on the wrestling mat.

Frazier continues to mow through the competition, recently extending his prep record to 144-2 in his four years of high school. Having not lost since his freshman season, he is a three-time Big Ten Conference, Region, and State Champion in the heavyweight division.

With wrestling season nearing its climax in the coming weeks, Frazier will look to defend each of those titles before he graduates and heads to West Virginia. He does not plan to wrestle for the Mountaineers, instead choosing to focus on playing football for head coach Neal Brown.