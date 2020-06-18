MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Sits in Top 8 for 2021 Safety Elijah Sabbatini

Jonathan Martin


Biloxi (MS.) safety Elijah Sabbatini has released his top eight schools - with West Virginia making the cut.

Sabbatini, 6-foot-1, 195-pounds, also included Air Force, Army, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Memphis and Southern Miss among his leaders.

West Virginia hosted Sabbatini on a virtual visit earlier this week - showcasing their program and making a lasting impression.

“They [WVU] have been constantly showing love and I had a virtual visit with them,” Sabbatini said. “I really could just feel the family environment over the call. It was great.”

This past season for Biloxi High, Sabbatini recorded over 180 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

