Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

WVU Extends Offer to Highly Targeted 2024 DE

West Virginia jumps in after highly sought after Georgia defensive end
Author:
Publish date:

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The West Virginia University football coaching staff recently extended an offer to class of 2024 defensive end Alexander Cunningham (6'6", 265-lbs) out of Johns Creek High School/Johns Creek, Georgia. 

"I was thankful to receive the offer, especially with it being my first Big 12 offer," said Cunningham. 

He also holds offers from Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan, USC, Arizona State, Pitt, UCF, East Carolina, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Wake Forest. 

Alexander Cunningham

Class of 2024 defensive end Alexander Cunningham

Cunningham is still early in his recruiting process and is still navigating his way to determine his collegiate destination. Still, for now, he says he is looking at which conferences produce the most NFL talent of certain positions, but overall it doesn’t matter, and being far from home is not a factor. 

"Schools closer, of course, will be easier to adjust to, but I feel like it won’t matter if I think the school is worth it," said Cunningham. 

Although he was in Morgantown for the Elite One-Day Camp Showtime Camp hosted by WVU, he informed Mountaineer Maven he was there with a friend and did not participate. 

He has not scheduled a visit as of yet but plans to take one in the future. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Alexander Cunningham
Recruiting

WVU Extends Offer to Highly Targeted 2024 DE

Jaden Mangam
Recruiting

WVU Target Jaden Mangham Postpones Decision Date

West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride (4) defends Oklahoma guard Austin Reeves (12) in the Sooners 91-90 double-overtime win over the Mountaineers.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Where Does Miles McBride Fit Into the New York Knicks Rotation?

Jul 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means (47) pitches in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Means Bounces Back and Picks up the W

Neal Brown - Jarrett Doege
College Football

Will Jarrett Doege Rise to the Occasion for West Virginia?

Jul 31, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah (4) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Rogers Centre.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Alek Manoah Dominant in Return

Adam Tulloch
Baseball

WVU Starting Pitcher Transfers to Arizona State

Noel Devine
Football

Seven Mountaineers Selected to be Inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame