WVU Extends Offer to Highly Targeted 2024 DE

The West Virginia University football coaching staff recently extended an offer to class of 2024 defensive end Alexander Cunningham (6'6", 265-lbs) out of Johns Creek High School/Johns Creek, Georgia.

"I was thankful to receive the offer, especially with it being my first Big 12 offer," said Cunningham.

He also holds offers from Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan, USC, Arizona State, Pitt, UCF, East Carolina, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Wake Forest.

Class of 2024 defensive end Alexander Cunningham Photo via Twitter Alexander Cunningham/@_getlikealex

Cunningham is still early in his recruiting process and is still navigating his way to determine his collegiate destination. Still, for now, he says he is looking at which conferences produce the most NFL talent of certain positions, but overall it doesn’t matter, and being far from home is not a factor.

"Schools closer, of course, will be easier to adjust to, but I feel like it won’t matter if I think the school is worth it," said Cunningham.

Although he was in Morgantown for the Elite One-Day Camp Showtime Camp hosted by WVU, he informed Mountaineer Maven he was there with a friend and did not participate.

He has not scheduled a visit as of yet but plans to take one in the future.

