2023 Florida OL “Blown Away” by WVU Offer

The Mountaineers offer another recruit from Jesuit High School in Tampa.
Author:
Publish date:

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Wesley Shaw (6‘4”, 270 lbs) received the first college offer of his career from West Virginia earlier this week. The Mountaineers are once again recruiting at Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida, where they have offered other football players in recent years.

“I was blown away,” Shaw said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “Such a big school for my first offer was beyond exciting.”

Shaw was offered by co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott. Shaw is looking forward to getting to know the staff better.

“The coaches sounded really nice and it sounds like a program I would fit well in."

Shaw said the best part of his game is his athleticism in the passing game, and he models his game after former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas.

Shaw said he hasn’t seriously thought about playing at West Virginia with his high school teammates, but he thinks it’s possible. He says he will remember the Mountaineers being the first program to give him an offer.

“They will definitely be up there on the list when my commitment comes around,” Shaw said. “The offer has really set me up for future greatness.”

Shaw said that in choosing a school, he’ll be looking for a school that values academics. He also wants to fit in well with the program.

Since receiving the offer from West Virginia, Shaw has also picked up an offer from East Carolina. It’s still early in his career, but we’ll be sure to follow his development through high school.

