2022 Safety “Excited” to Receive Offer From WVU

Class of 2022 safety Caleb Wooden (6’2”, 185 lbs) received his first Big 12 offer when West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley called and offered Wooden. Wooden said he was “real excited” when he received the call from Lesley.

Wooden says Coach Lesley is recruiting him to play free safety, the position he plays at Archer High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He’s interested in the opportunity to potentially play in the Big 12 Conference.

“They throw the ball a lot,” Wooden said about the Big 12 in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “It would provide a lot of opportunities to make plays.”

When he’s looking at the schools that are recruiting him, Wooden said there are three important factors he’s considering in choosing a school: his relationship with the coaching staff, opportunities to play early, and the ability to play in the NFL.

Wooden said he remembers watching former Mountaineer Karl Joseph as a safety at West Virginia. Joseph was a first-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2016, and he currently plays for the Cleveland Browns.

Wooden plays with a high football IQ, as he is able to make plays in the passing game and in stopping the run. He even blocked a couple of kicks for Archer High School last season. Perhaps the football IQ translates to the classroom as well, where Wooden says he wants to major in Astronomy in college.

Wooden has offers from Georgia Tech, Duke, Liberty, South Florida, Louisville, Appalachian State, and Old Dominion. He hasn’t narrowed down his list yet, and he hasn’t decided on a date to announce his commitment.

