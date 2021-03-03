Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

2022 Safety “Excited” to Receive Offer From WVU

Wooden is interested in potentially playing in the Big 12.
Author:
Publish date:

Class of 2022 safety Caleb Wooden (6’2”, 185 lbs) received his first Big 12 offer when West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley called and offered Wooden. Wooden said he was “real excited” when he received the call from Lesley.

Wooden says Coach Lesley is recruiting him to play free safety, the position he plays at Archer High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He’s interested in the opportunity to potentially play in the Big 12 Conference.

“They throw the ball a lot,” Wooden said about the Big 12 in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “It would provide a lot of opportunities to make plays.”

When he’s looking at the schools that are recruiting him, Wooden said there are three important factors he’s considering in choosing a school: his relationship with the coaching staff, opportunities to play early, and the ability to play in the NFL.

Wooden said he remembers watching former Mountaineer Karl Joseph as a safety at West Virginia. Joseph was a first-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2016, and he currently plays for the Cleveland Browns.

Wooden plays with a high football IQ, as he is able to make plays in the passing game and in stopping the run. He even blocked a couple of kicks for Archer High School last season. Perhaps the football IQ translates to the classroom as well, where Wooden says he wants to major in Astronomy in college.

Wooden has offers from Georgia Tech, Duke, Liberty, South Florida, Louisville, Appalachian State, and Old Dominion. He hasn’t narrowed down his list yet, and he hasn’t decided on a date to announce his commitment.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Jack Morel at @jackmorel22.

OQACMgph 2
Recruiting

2022 Safety “Excited” to Receive Offer From WVU

9917895
Recruiting

2022 WR Shawn Miller Puts WVU in Top 5

Screen Shot 2021-03-03 at 1.44.53 AM
Recruiting

2022 LB Edwin Kolenge Details Why West Virginia Made His Top 8 Schools

Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference Iowa State
Basketball

Mike Carey Named a Semifinalist for Naismith Women's Coach of the Year

USATSI_15657862_168388579_lowres
Basketball

One Remaining Scenario for WVU to Earn a No. 1 Seed

cKwXAouc
Basketball

Bob Huggins Explains What Went Wrong in the Loss to Baylor

USATSI_14132455_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Drops in Latest ESPN Bracketology Following Loss to No. 3 Baylor

Deuce
Basketball

WATCH: Miles McBride Postgame Press Conference | Baylor